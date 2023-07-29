Fearless Females: 180 Women Turned-Up for Empowerment Despite Meteorological Red Alert

Hyderabad, July 29, 2023: “Fearless Females”. One hundred and eighty(180) Women Turned-Up to a two-day Empowerment program organized by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in partnership with VST Industries. Though it was the wettest day of the season with incessant rains, shows the determination of these women. It happened on July 25th and 26th in the city outskirts of Muppireddypally, in the vibrant regions of Medchal and Medak.

It was a remarkable event that would become an inspiring tale of determination and empowerment, added Mr Meela Jayadev, President of FTCCI in a press note issued in the city today on the completion of the program. It was the drenched day of July 2023, and the meteorological department had issued a red alert due to an impending downpour. Despite the dire weather warning, an extraordinary group of 180 courageous and determined women decided not to let nature’s fury deter them from their mission. Their goal was to come together for a special two-day empowerment program

The two-day women’s empowerment training program was aimed at empowering women through entrepreneurship development. Under its corporate social responsibility initiative, VST Industries partnered with FTCCI to support and empower women in their entrepreneurial journey. The program, held near the premises of VST Industries, aimed to break down barriers and equip women with the necessary skills and knowledge to become successful entrepreneurs. It was designed to equip women with essential skills, knowledge, and resources to excel in their entrepreneurial journey and contribute to the economic growth of their communities.

The major objectives of the training program were 01. Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: The program successfully empowered women participants by instilling confidence and motivation.

Skill Enhancement, 3. Networking and Mentorship, 4. Encouraging Innovation, 5. Community Impact, 6. Sustainability and Continuity and 7. Recognition and Support

We believe that the success of this training program is a testament to the commitment of FTCCI and VST Industries towards fostering gender equality and promoting women’s entrepreneurship. The impact created by empowering women in Muppireddypally village resonates with our shared vision of a more inclusive and progressive society, Meela Jayadev added.

The Key Highlights of the Program were inspirational talks by successful women entrepreneurs, expert-led workshops on business development and strategy, panel discussions on challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs, networking sessions with industry leaders and mentors, and an exhibition showcasing innovative products and services by women-led startups

FTCCI President, Mr. Meela Jayadev, in his closing remarks, emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and the significant role they play in driving economic growth and development. Mr. Jayadev commended the participants for their dedication and encouraged them to apply the knowledge gained to create successful ventures.

As a token of appreciation, certificates of participation were presented to all the attendees. The certificates serve as a testament to the commitment and dedication displayed by the women who participated in the program.

The collaboration between FTCCI and VST Industries in organizing this event highlights their shared commitment to promoting women’s empowerment and fostering entrepreneurship. By providing women with the necessary tools and resources, this program aimed to create a supportive ecosystem that enables women to thrive in the business world.

The FTCCI and VST Industries are determined to continue their efforts in empowering women through similar initiatives in the future, ensuring that women have equal opportunities to succeed and make a significant impact in the entrepreneurial landscape.