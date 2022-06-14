Feast away at Indulge Malaysia by Conrad Bengaluru

14th June 2022: Fasten your seat belts for a gastronomical journey as Conrad Bengaluru brings the best of Malaysian cuisine to Namma Bengaluru. Filled with robust and relishing dishes from Malaysia, this year’s first ever international food festival in Bengaluru is crafted by the chefs hailing from Hilton Malaysia, celebrating and delivering the artistry of Malay cuisine at Conrad Bengaluru.

Chef Jamsari of Hilton Kuala Lumpur and Chef Muhammad Khairi of DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside with timeless expertise have put together a menu that encapsulates Malay cuisines rich and authentic flavours. A few dishes definitely worth indulging into this festival include – Roti Canai, Teh Tarik, Pesambour Pulau Pinang, Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Nasi Lemak! And a few refreshing beverages perfect for the monsoons to go with.

Commenting on Indulge Malaysia, Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru says, “At Conrad Bengaluru, we believe in curating a culinary journey that seeks to inspire our guests and we are elated to showcase Bengaluru’s first international food festival with Indulge Malaysia. Crafting an inspired culinary trail celebrating the authentic and rich flavours of Malaysia”.

Chef Jamsari of Hilton Kuala Lumpur says,“We are honored to bring our culture and cuisine to a country such as India – filled with rich tradition and heritage. We seek to share the rich flavours and recipes of Malay cuisine with our guests, leaving them with an unforgettable experience with Indulge Malaysia”.

Festival from: 17th June 2022 – 30th June 2022

For reservations: 9611528755 | 8884400194

INR 3500 plus taxes onwards, for two (à la carte)