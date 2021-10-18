Federal Bank brings back its Festive Bonanza – Fed Fiesta Season 2

Mumbai: As the festive season has just begun, Federal Bank, one of India’s Leading Private Sector Bank has announced the Season 2 of Fed Fiesta campaign. There are a plethora of festive offers on Credit/Debit cards and Loans with lower interest rates and zero processing fees.

The best time of the year is back and so has Federal Bank’s Fed Fiesta Season 2. Every year Federal Bank’s Fed Fiesta, a Mega shopping carnival offers its customers a spread of exclusive and curated offers to add cheer to all the festivities and this year it is no different as the Bank has rolled out amazing offers and deals to all age groups and geographies.

Here are some of the benefits of Fed Fiesta’s Festive delights:

1. Car Loans – EMI starting from ₹1534 (*Per Lakh). Offering up to 95% on-road funding, loan tenure up to 84 months with no Pre-closure charges. 100% Waiver in processing fees for customers who have taken 2 dozes of Covid 19 vaccine (50% waiver for non-vaccinated customers). 0.25% reduction in the rate of interest on Loans for Electronic vehicles.

2. Home Loans: Key features offered include an enhanced tenure of up to 30 years and a repayment holiday facility of up to 36 months. EMIs are as low as Rs. 676* per lakh.

3. Deals on Credit and Debit Cards:

i. BigBasket offers: Get ₹200/- off on BigBasket on purchase of ₹2000/- every Monday – Validity till 31st December 2021

ii. Swiggy offers: Get a discount up to ₹125. Minimum transaction amount ₹500

iii.MakeMyTrip offers: Avail flat 14% discount on domestic hotel bookings every Tuesday. No minimum transaction amount. Validity till 31st December 2021.

iv. Goibibo offers: Avail Flat ₹ 750 instant discount for transaction amount between ₹5,000* to ₹8,000*, Flat ₹1,000* instant discount for transaction amount between ₹8,001* to ₹12,000*, Flat ₹1,200* instant discount for transaction amount ₹12,001* and above on every Wednesdays.

v. INOX- Offers on Movie Tickets: Buy one get one free offer on movie tickets at INOX, once a month and a maximum discount of ₹100. Validity till 31st December 2021.

vi. EaseMyTrip offers : Flat 12% off up to ₹1,200 on domestic flight bookings, minimum booking amount ₹5,000. Flat 10% off up to ₹4,000 on International flight booking, Minimum booking ₹15,000.

vii. Snapdeal offers: 15% instant discount on a minimum transaction of ₹1000. The maximum discount is ₹300

viii. Offer on fuel: 5% cashback on a minimum transaction of ₹1500 on fuel bill payments using the tap & pay feature. Maximum cashback- ₹100.

4. Debit Card EMI offers:

Buy now and pay later with the Federal bank Debit Card EMI facility. No cost EMI with flexible repayment tenure (from 3 to 12 months).

Customers can check their eligibility instantly by sending SMS in the format DCEMI to 5676762 or give a missed call to 7812900900.

i. Yamaha offers: 5% cashback up to ₹2500. Minimum Transaction amount ₹30,000.

ii. Bajaj Two wheeler offers : 5% cashback up to ₹2500. Minimum Transaction amount ₹30,000.

iii. Hero Motocorp offers : 5% cashback up to ₹2500. Minimum Transaction amount ₹30,000.

iv. Hero Electric Offers : 5% cashback up to ₹2500. Minimum Transaction amount ₹30,000.

v. Okinawa offers : 5% cashback up to ₹2500. Minimum Transaction amount ₹30,000.

vi. Royal Oaks offers : Zero Cost EMI. Minimum transaction amount ₹10,000

vii. Haier offers : 10% cashback up to ₹3000. Minimum Transaction amount ₹8,000.

viii. Panasonic Offers : 10% cashback up to ₹3000. Minimum Transaction amount ₹8,000 & 15% cashback up to ₹6000 on select refrigerator models. Minimum Transaction amount ₹8,000

ix. Whirlpool offers : 5% cashback up to ₹3,000, 10% cashback up to ₹5,000 and 15% cashback up to ₹7,500. Minimum Transaction amount ₹15,000

x. Carrier Media offers : 5% cashback up to ₹1,500. Minimum Transaction amount ₹20,000

xi. Hitachi offers : 10% cashback up to ₹2,500 . Minimum Transaction amount ₹20,000

xii. Reliance Retail offers: 10% cashback up to ₹3,500. Minimum Transaction amount ₹12,000

xiii. Eureka Forbes offers : 10% cashback up to ₹3,000. Minimum Transaction amount ₹7,500 for water purifiers, vacuum cleaners and ₹20,000 for ACs.

xiv. Samsung offers : 22.50% cashback up to ₹3,000.

xv. Godrej offers : Up to 25.00% cashback with a maximum of ₹12,000. Minimum Transaction amount ₹10,000

xvi. Blue Star Products offer: 5% cashback up to ₹2,000. Minimum Transaction amount ₹7,500

xvii. Liebherr Products offers: 5% cashback up to ₹1,000. Minimum Transaction amount ₹18,000

xviii. Oppo offers : No Cost EMI. 5% cashback up to ₹4,000.

xix. Hul Products offers : 10% cashback up to ₹2,500. Minimum Transaction amount ₹7,999

xx. Lloyd Products offers: Zero Cost EMI. 15% cashback up to ₹4,000.

xxi. Bosch Products offers: Zero Cost EMI. 15% cashback up to ₹10,000. Minimum transaction amount Rs.15,000/-

xxii. Siemens Products offers: Zero Cost EMI. 15% cashback up to ₹10,000. Minimum transaction amount Rs.15,000/-

xxiii. Sharp Products offers : 10% cashback up to ₹5,000 . Minimum Transaction amount ₹15,000

xxiv. Toshiba Products offers : Up to 15% cashback with a maximum of ₹8,000. Minimum Transaction amount ₹56,000

xxv. Croma Products offers: 10% cashback. Minimum Transaction amount ₹10,000

xxvi. Daikin Products offers : 5% cashback up to ₹3,000. Minimum Transaction amount ₹20,000

xxvii. Honda offers : 5% cashback up to ₹2500. Minimum transaction amount ₹30,000.