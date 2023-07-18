Federal Bank celebrates Indian sports and athletes in preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics and Paralympics

Mumbai, 18 July 2023: Federal Bank as part of its CSR activity is contributing to support the celebration and recognition of Indian sports and our athletes in preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics and Paralympics scheduled to take place in July-August 2024. The Bank is sponsoring a physical and mental health conclave, as well as 15 weekly talk shows on various aspects of sports, health and education.

The first show is aired with Manasi Joshi, the Paralympic badminton star and Boria Majumdar, author and sports commentator where the importance of mental well-being in the world of Sports is discussed. Other athletes who will be featured are Bhavina Patel, Ekta Bhyan, Palak Kohli, Deepa Malik and a host of others.

These initiatives aim to provide guidance and encouragement to our talented athletes, understand the challenges they face and help them prepare for success on the international stage. The project is being carried out in partnership with RevSportz.

Ajith Kumar K K, Chief Human Resources Officer, Federal Bank said, “Federal Bank is committed to celebrating nationally recognized sports, including Paralympic and Olympic sports, and we believe that documenting the stories of athletes and the challenges they face is crucial for the growth and success of Indian sports. By organizing the physical and mental health conclave, and weekly talk shows, we aim to provide a platform for athletes to receive guidance and gain valuable insights from experts in their respective fields.”

Boria Majumdar, founder of RevSportz said, “These shows will help deep dive into issues that are little discussed in the public domain and in turn help us better understand and celebrate our athletes. These narratives will help in making us a better society which believes in equality and sensitivity.”

Federal Bank expects these initiatives to create a positive impact on the sporting landscape of the nation.