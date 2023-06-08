Federal Bank celebrates people of Adyar with unique campaign

Chennai: The Federal Bank has launched an extraordinary campaign that celebrates people and their culture by transforming an entire bank branch into a living museum of local stories. The ‘I am Adyar, Adyar is me’ campaign has handpicked 40 compelling stories of individuals, which are showcased in an exclusive exhibition at the Adyar branch of Federal Bank. This art exhibition will run at the Adyar branch premises of Federal Bank between 10 am and 6 pm for 2 weeks. This first-of-its-kind micro-marketing initiative in the banking industry aims to showcase the soul of Adyar, including its people’s struggles, triumphs, and everything that makes Adyar special.

The walls of the Adyar Branch are adorned with vibrant paintings that reflect the lively spirit of the locality. The bank’s team ventured into the neighborhoods of Adyar, listening to the people and collecting around 100 stories and portraits of the individuals involved. The entire Adyar has undergone a Federal makeover, with several branded boards displayed at various local shops, making Adyar ‘Federal.’ Over 100 autos decorated with the campaign’s branding traverse the streets, spreading the message far and wide.

The inauguration of the campaign was held at branch Adyar with Samay Singh IPS, Deputy Commissioner – Traffic, Government of Tamil Nadu as the Chief guest in the presence of senior executives of the Bank Harsh Dugar – Group President & Country Head – Wholesale Banking, Eqbal Manoj – Senior Vice President & Zonal Head – Chennai, MVS Murthy – Chief Marketing Officer, Betty Antony – Deputy Vice President 1 & Regional Head – Chennai, staff, other guests and customers.

M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank at the inauguration said, “I am Adyar, Adyar is me is a sincere ode by the Bank to celebrate life, living, and memories of the people of Adyar. Federal Bank recognizes its role as the Bank that encourages citizens to dream big and achieve their aspirations. We believe the fuel for enterprising economic growth is service with empathy”. He further said, “Federal Bank is honoured that the neighbors around its branch in Adyar have graciously shared their stories in an authentic & inimitable way. Their faces and stories trace the everyday journeys, joys, and accomplishments in Adyar.”

The Federal Bank’s unique project in Adyar has connected with people in a way that is not just transaction-based, but also personal. It has absorbed into the culture of the locale, rather than compelling itself. This is in line with the Bank’s values, where people are given more prominence. The Bank has gone beyond banking with an aim to create an emotional connection with the community, making them feel valued and heard. Earlier in the calendar year, Federal Bank had emphasized its focus on human connection with the campaign, “Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi”.