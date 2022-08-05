Federal Bank invites applications for IT specialists

Federal Bank is in pursuit of bright and dynamic youngsters to join them as Assistant Managers for the Specialist Role in IT (Scale I) and has invited applications for the same. Candidates who have graduation in BE/ B.Tech, B.Sc (I.T/ computer specialization), BCA or post-graduation in M.E/ M. Tech, M.Sc (I.T / Computer Specialization), MCA and having an experience of 2 years in Software development/ Network administration/ system administration can apply.

“The Bank has won Great Place to Work in India certification for two years consecutively and has moved up 21 notches in the second year to reach 26th position. With a strong legacy of trust, we are actively pursuing our goal of being the most admired bank with technology as the back bone of business and life at Federal Bank.” Ajith Kumar K K, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Bank said. “Aspirants who believe themselves to be digital natives, will find us to be amongst the most exciting places to excel in life through an industry which is the life line of our economy – banking.,” he added.

More details on the notification are available on the ‘Careers’ page of the Bank’s website www.federalbank.co.in/career

Last date to apply for the post is 15.08.2022.