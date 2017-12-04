On the day of Milad-E-Sherif, Federal Bank launched “Noor Personal Account”- a non-interest bearing personal account for resident individuals.

Launching of the product was done by Shri Navas M Meeran, Managing Director of Eastern Group of Companies. Shri Jose K Mathew, EVP and Head-Retail Business, Shri Sunny NV, SVP and Head Ernakulam Zone, Shri Kuriakose Conil, VP- Retail business, Shri Joy Paul, DVP and Regional Head Aluva attended the function.

The holders of this account are eligible for Platinum Rupay card with a daily transaction limit of Rs 2 Lakhs and access to lounges at select airports two times a quarter.