Federal Bank offers free course to students

Coimbatore, 27th September 2022: Federal Bank, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, has been offering free course to students through Federal Skill Academy. The 16th batch who joined to master “Tally” was inaugurated at the Academy’s Coimbatore branch by Smt. Kalpana P, Deputy Vice President and Regional Head, Federal Bank, Coimbatore in the presence of Shri Rajaji, Head-Training & Development – COINDIA.

A total of 24 students have joined the course this time. The period of the course is 3 months, and the course fee is fully sponsored by Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, CSR arm of the Bank.

The training period involves vigorous skill training for the chosen career and focuses on soft skill aspects to make them industry ready. The 14th batch saw 100% placement and the 15th batch got 90% placement in companies with salaries starting from Rs.10,000/-.

Federal Skill Academy, an institution under the bank’s CSR initiatives, imparts skills to desiring students from economically disadvantaged sections of the society and helping them with placements. The institute was incorporated in 2016 and has been conducting several courses changing the lives of hundreds in all these years.