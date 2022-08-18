Federal Bank opens 15 new branches in service of the nation

Chennai, 18th August 2022: Federal Bank today opened 15 new branches across the country and 7 of them are located in Tamil Nadu. The branches were opened at Acharampattu, Kilacheri, Kumbakonam, Perambalur, Ponpathi, Salem Gugai & Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu. These branches are equipped with ATMs, Safe deposit lockers, state-of-the-art platforms such as Fed-e-studio, etc. With this, Federal Bank has 171 branches in Tamil Nadu. In addition to opening new branches, the Bank flagged off ‘Bank on the Go’, a mobile banking unit that will bring banking services to customers doorsteps.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandakumar V, Head of Branch Banking, Federal Bank said, “After opening 10 Branches in a single day in last June, today we are opening 15 branches across various locations in the country. Bank would continue to focus on territories like Tamil Nadu, Telangana & Gujarat. Federal Bank believes in the theme – DIGITAL at the fore and HUMAN at the core.”

To cherish 75 years of India’s independence and to add value to the society and its customers, the Bank also organised a range of activities which included distributing 75000 plant able cards to school students, platinum felicitation for citizens above the age of 75, supporting education of 75 girl children, financial awareness through social media and other CSR activities.