Federal Bank Profit surges 32% to Rs. 441 Crore backed by strong growth in Retail Franchise

Federal Bank announced the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2019. The major highlights of the results on a Y-o-Y basis are as follows:

➢ Net profit records a growth of 32.07% ➢ Retail Advances grow by 23.02% ➢ Business Banking Advances register a growth 17.01% ➢ Other income grows by 18.03%

The Bank continues to grow its retail franchise with strong momentum in personal loans, home loans and auto loans. The gold loan segment has also shown significant growth. Business Banking segment, part of the SME book, continues to show a steady growth. The Bank adopted a cautious approach in wholesale lending owing to the volatile environment prevailing in the market. The liability growth remains intact and continues to tread the path of growth. The quarter also saw the Bank achieving the landmark figure of 1 Crore customers. The asset quality of the Bank continues to improve under a strong focus for the segment with retail slippage trending at a multi-quarter low.

Q3FY19 Vs Q3FY20

• Retail Advances registered a growth of 23.02% to reach Rs. 36550.76 Cr

• Business Banking Advances grew 17.01% to reach Rs. 10434.88 Cr

• Agri Advances grew by 17.40% to reach Rs.12469.16 Cr

• CASA increased to Rs. 45484.23 Cr

• NRE Deposits grew by 11.80% to reach Rs.53586.77 Cr

• The Net worth of the Bank reached Rs.14211.39 Cr

• Book Value per share increased to Rs. 71.33 from Rs. 64.60

Balance Sheet

The Total Business of the Bank grew 15.20% Y-o-Y from Rs.229007.49 Cr as on 31st December 2018 to Rs.263814.04 Cr as on 31st December 2019. While Total Deposits reached Rs.144591.93 Cr from Rs.123457.37 Cr, Net Advances reached the figure of Rs. 119222.11 Cr as on 31st December 2019.

Operating Profit & Net Profit

The Bank recorded Operating Profit of Rs.743.82 Cr during the quarter and Net Profit increased by 32.07% to reach Rs.440.64 Cr.

Margins

The Bank earned a Net Interest Income of Rs.1154.93 Cr for the quarter. The Net Interest Margin of the Bank during quarter ended 31st December 2019 stood at 3.00%.