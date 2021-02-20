Federal Bank Wins Great Place to Work Certification

Federal Bank has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in a study conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Great Place to Work® Institute works with companies around the world to build a High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM that drives better business performance.

Great Place to Work® Institute recognizes organizations on multiple parameters to arrive at the coveted list of companies that provide an enabling environment of sustenance, growth, engagement, work‑life balance and more positive workplace culture aspects to its employees. This certification is particularly significant with the world currently engulfed in the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused tremendous employment challenges and disruptions worldwide. Analyzing the relationship of employees with management, with other employees and with their jobs, the assessment criteria of this survey is built around the core criterion of Trust.

Speaking about the certification, Ajith Kumar K K, Executive Vice President & CHRO said, “The certification comes to us as a great recognition and endorsement by Great Place to Work® Institute and our own employees, for some of the unique and innovative initiatives and best practices followed in Federal Bank, rooted in highly ethical, and inclusive professional environment, topped up with a caring Family culture.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Federal Bank said, “It is an honour and a huge source of pride to get recognized as a Great Place to Work, especially considering how resilient our team has been in a very challenging environment. In our quest to enhance our workplace and develop in every employee a high degree of pride and loyalty in serving the Bank, this recognition is a strong testimony to our culture, policies and initiatives towards development practiced as a part of our corporate philosophy. Our employees are the ones who put their passion for their work and drive better business results thereby making a difference to our customers.

About 41% of the bank’s employees have been with Federal Bank for over 10 years or more, and 18% for more than 20 years. Long employee tenure is a testimony to the Bank’s splendid HR practices.