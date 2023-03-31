Federal Institute of Science and Technology and Experion Technologies Collaborates to organize ICEFOSS 2023

Kochi, Kerala March 2023 – Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) and Experion Technologies, a global product engineering services company specializing in transforming the digital landscape of their clients, have announced their collaboration to jointly host this year’s ICEFOSS 2023 event in Angamaly, Kerala. ICEFOSS is a national free Software Conference open to all Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) enthusiasts and interested individuals nationwide.

The event will occur across three days from Sunday, April 2nd, to Tuesday, April 4th, at the FISAT campus. The event will also have a key session from two Experion subject matter experts on the second day. Hosted by Sam George Mattackal, General Manager – VVD Practice, and Krishnakumar Pisharody, Consultant, Enterprise Software Services, the session will be on ‘The Importance of Cybersecurity’. The insightful session will primarily be focused on the ever-increasing use of technology in our daily lives, how cybersecurity will become even more crucial in safeguarding our digital assets, and how it will be an essential practice in protecting personal and business information, preserving business continuity, complying with regulations, and maintaining trust and reputation. Over these three days, individuals can participate in HackFIT – the hackathon competition at the event. They will also join in skill-enhancement workshops in Augmented Reality (AR), Flutter, DevOps, and Web Development.

“We are thrilled to organize this year’s ICEFOSS event with the Federal Institute of Science and Technology and look forward to seeing creative students in action. ICEFOSS 2023 is a great platform for young software enthusiasts from across the country to come together, learn, and connect on their shared interests. And it most certainly aligns with Experion’s mission to foster creativity and excellence among the next generation of IT engineers. With our deep domain expertise, we aim to share the knowledge in emerging technologies with the students and continue to lead the roadmap for the Kerala IT industry,” said Sreekumar Pillai, Co-founder, and CTO, of Experion Technologies.

Participants can enter the hackathon competition individually or as a team of up to five members. It will conclude on the third day, April 4th, with the winners announced at a subsequent valedictory function. The winning team and the two runners-up will receive monetary prizes and be offered an opportunity to connect with some leading technology industry partners, including Experion.

“We are glad to have Experion collaborate this year to organize ICEFOSS 2023 with us and create a three-day event for tech enthusiasts to come together, participate in the programs we have arranged, and build a shared space that celebrates creativity. This is also a great opportunity for students to interact and network with tech companies and industry insiders,” said Shimith P R, Chairman, of FISAT.

The ICEFOSS event is an excellent opportunity for budding IT engineers nationwide to unite and exhibit their passion with like-minded students from other colleges. Amid the workshops, the event will also hold a cultural night on the second day, providing a networking opportunity for students participating.