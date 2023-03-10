Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal Appoints Mr. Sushil Poddar as New Office Bearer to Expand Organisational Activities

Kolkata 10 March, 2023: The Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIVM) announced the appointment of new office bearers during the National Governing Council meeting held in Kolkata from January 24th to 27th, 2023. The aim of these appointments is to expand the activities of the organisation and take it to new heights. Mr. Sushil Poddar, President of CWBTA, was appointed the National Senior Vice President of FAIVM.

FAIVM is committed to promoting the interests of the trading community in India and providing a platform for them to voice their concerns. The organisation has been working tirelessly towards achieving its goals and hopes to continue to do so with the help of its new office bearers. Along with Mr. Sushil Poddar, Mr. Bhupender Sobti was appointed the National Assistant General Secretary of FAIVM, Mr. Rajendra Goyal became the Prabhari of three states, and Mr. Ajay Agarwal was appointed the National Assistant Media Incharge. These appointments will prevail until the end of this National Governing Council term. FAIVM hopes that their contribution will further strengthen the organisation and enable it to achieve greater success.

Speaking about the appointments, Mr. Sushil Poddar, President of CWBTA, said, “I am pleased to be appointed a member of this team. I hope to bring a wealth of experience and expertise, which I believe will prove invaluable to the organisation. I am confident that my efforts will take FAIVM to new heights.”