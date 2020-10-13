FedEx Express Showcases its Healthcare Solutions at 11th Annual Pharma Supply Chain Management(SCM) Summit 2020

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, will showcase its healthcare solutions at the 11th Annual Pharma Supply Chain Management (SCM) Summit 2020, being held from October 21 to 22, 2020.

The summit, which this year will be held virtually, will highlight the strategies, practices, and tools in place to enable pharma organizations to boost their supply chain in this evolving environment. The summit will also present the future outlook of the industry, outline pandemic-driven challenges, cold chain management, and the rise of digitization in the industry.

FedEx has been at the forefront of delivering critical pharmaceutical and medical technology supplies throughout India and across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing needed healthcare solutions to customers. From specialized and temperature-controlled packaging to expedited services for critical medical supplies, FedEx has been supporting the healthcare industry with its local and global air and ground networks. Thanks to the FedEx reliable and time-definite connectivity, ability to manage sensitive products, and expertise in customs clearance, the company has also enabled clinical trial initiatives using specialised packaging solutions and robust networks to ensure the safe delivery of these time and temperature-sensitive shipments.

Speaking on the summit participation, Mohamad Sayegh, vice president of operations for FedEx Express in India said, “We are delighted to once again participate in the SCM Pharma Summit 2020, which gives us the opportunity to showcase our broad portfolio of specialized healthcare solutions, including temperature-controlled products, critical shipping services, monitoring of shipments, and tailored customer support. There couldn’t be a better time to be a strong supporter of India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical industries as they meet the challenge ahead to control COVID-19.”

“We are especially pleased to join healthcare and related companies at the summit, and bring our expertise in handling these specialised shipments and enhanced supply chain capabilities to meet the demands of today’s consumer and healthcare industry needs,” he added.