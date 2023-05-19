Femina and Mamaearth recognize Goodness Ambassadors from all over India across a host of categories with Beautiful Indians

National,19th May 2023: Inspiring a movement of Goodness and shining the spotlight on the beauty that emanates from within, Femina India’s leading brand and Mamaearth a personal care brand built on the purpose of Goodness Inside, celebrated the indomitable spirit of Goodness Ambassadors from all over India. The star-studded event honored individuals from all walks of life across a host of categories ‘Femina and Mamaearth present Beautiful Indians 2023’ on 18th May April 2023 at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Bringing into the limelight individuals who have marked their merit by showcasing that there is beauty in every act of kindness, Femina and Mamaearth’s nationwide search witnessed thousands of entries. This unique and distinctive celebration of beauty beyond conventional standards includes inspirational stories about ordinary people, celebrities, and content creators.

The quest for goodness ambassadors amassed numbers, making the selection process for the esteemed jury is challenging to choose from a list of some exceptional nominations. Trailblazers, who were part of the goodness panelists included Gauri Sawant, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Kulsum Shadab Wahab, Kiran Verma, Masaba Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Ghazal & Varun Alagh, and Ambika Muttoo.

Hosted by Karan Wahi, the ceremony lauded 26 path-breakers who with their magnetism and acumen, have inspired people and contributed towards building a better world under the ‘People for Good’ and ‘Creator for Good’ category. The versatile actress who stormed the world with her riveting performance in her most recent comeback, Rani Mukerji bagged the award for ‘Trailblazer of the Decade.’ Delivering erstwhile performances in every movie, Vicky Kaushal received the award for ‘Man of the Year.’ Known for her strong women-centric roles in films, Vidya Balan took home the award for ‘Outstanding Talent (Female)’. Strongly advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community and the portrayal of a gay man in the movie Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao was awarded for ‘Outstanding Talent (Male)’. Acknowledged as the Messiah for his selfless acts, Sonu Sood accepted the ‘Humanitarian of the Year award. Giving generation wings to dream bigger and chase after their goals, Sania Mirza won the award for ‘Inspiration for a Generation’. With suave looks and exceptional acting skills, Aditya Roy Kapur achieved the ‘Standout Performer of the Year (Male)’ award. The epitome of elegance and ingenious acts, Aditi Rao Hydari won the award for ‘Standout Performer of the Year (Female)’. Amusing an entire population with his comedic timing, Kapil Sharma bagged the award for ‘Entertainer of the Year’. With her breakthrough role in the latest Bollywood movie, Pooja Hegde secured the award for ‘Star on the Rise.’ Influencing the new generation with his fashionable looks, Arjun Kapoor was awarded ‘Trendsetter of the Year’. The vivacious Vaani Kapoor known for her eccentric roles bagged the ‘Screen-Stealer’ award for the night. With her back-to-back smashing performances on-screen, Sanya Malhotra won the ‘Promising Performer of the Year award.

The ‘People for Good’ category honored five unsung heroes including:

Sia Godika – A teen from Bengaluru changing lives, one shoe at a time

Urmila Asher (Gujju Ben) – An inspiration to people at the age of 79

Aabid Surti – Saving the planet, one tap at a time

Purnota Bahl – she is building a healthy ecosystem for cancer-struck kids

Dr. Madhumitha Gomathinayagam – India’s first transgender HR pro, breaking barriers and building bridges

Manvi Tiwari – A young college student contributing to the world of psychology

Ajinkya Dhariya – is the genius behind PadCare, the world’s first automated sanitary napkin processing and recycling system

‘Creators for Good’ was in recognition of content creators who have leveraged their reach to bring about change for the better:

Aakash Ranison – The Climate Optimist

Shaheen Bhatt – She raises her voice to build awareness about mental health

Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee – The power duo all about making a difference

Anurag Dobhal (UK7 Rider) – The man driving the wheels of change

Dr. Ankur Sarin and Dr. Jushya Sarin – Both online and offline, the doctors make a visible difference

Flying Beast (YouTuber and commercial pilot Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast along with wife Ritu Rathee Taneja) – Always soaring high for social activism

The award show filled with glitz and glamour witnessed the celebrities walk the red carpet and set a style statement for themselves. Divas from the industry such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sunny Leone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Rasika Duggal, Kirti Kharbanda, Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Debina Bonnerjee, Tina Datta, Ayesha Singh, Priya Malik, Juhi Parmar, and others stole the show in their ravishing gowns, while Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pulkit Samrat, Karan Kundrra, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sahil Khattar, amongst other, looked fab in their tuxedos and suits.