‘Fempreneur-2021, a Business India Contest held

Hyderabad: If you can’t go to Dubai or the US to work, bring those cities to your city. That is what our Chief Minister KCR has done. I dreamt of going to Dubai or the USA for work after my Engineering. Now I see Dubai and the USA coming to the state. From seeking a job several years ago, now I am giving jobs to 12000 people through Shwetha Granites Exports company said Gangula Kamalakar, Minister for BC Welfare, Food & Civil Supplies, Government of Telangana while addressing a gathering of budding girl entrepreneurs at “Fempreneur 2021” a business idea contest organised by COWE part of the Business Women Expo currently underway at Hitex, Madhapur

We have 260 plus BC Welfare Schools. We may need the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India(COWE) help in getting their uniforms stitched, he said and assured all the help from his side to the organisation as well as help from the Government.

COWE is doing good by empowering women, helping them to achieve financial freedom. So that women may in near future turn up as head of the family. I am so impressed with COWE activities I ask my wife to become a member of COWE the Minister said.

Minister along with Jayesh Rajan, Principal Secretary gave away prizes to the winners of Fempreneur-2021, business idea presentation contest. Six winners were selected out of 100 teams who participated. They were given cash prizes ranging from Rs 5000/- to 10,000/- The contest was organized for the girl students of various colleges

The winner of FEMPRENEURS 2021 include First Prize- DPK ( Dhanyam Panchae Kiosk ); Second Prize – Coco Kasaya; Third Prize – Team HAT (Health add-on Tracker)

DPK unit (dhanyam panche kiosk) is an automated weighing and dispatching unit for ration distribution and items dispatching in supermarkets.

COCO KASAYA is an automated tender coconut water extraction unit. This is the world’s First automatic model. The product targets towards Ladies, unemployed youth and economically backwarded families. The uniqueness of this innovation is,there is no need of man power.The equipment will create revenue that enhances the livelihood of farmers,widow ladies,unemployed youth,economically backward families. This machine can cut average of 3-4 coconuts in a minute. This mostly reduces the man power and is more profitable.

HAT – Health Adon tracker’ vision is to Bridge a gap between the doctor and the patient. It provides an app to record and preserve the medical files, diagnostic reports and remarks at one place along with the vitals and essential details about genetic, chronic and terminal illnesses. —

Speaking on the occasion Jayesh Rajan said if we have to achieve the dream goal of our Prime Minister to achieve a 5 Trillion Dollar Economy, we need to make women entrepreneurs part of it he said.

Kameshwar Rao, AGM of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) which acts as the Principal Financial Institution for Promotion, Financing and Development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector said COWE must take forward all these business plans, whether won prize or no to a logical conclusion. All these could be very good commercial ventures if they are mentored well.

P. Soudhamini Rao, National President of COWE said colleges must turn out to be job oriented. They must inculcate entrepreneurial spirit among the students from the days of college. They have a ‘Studentpreneur’ program.

COWE will be too happy to get associated with any such programs, she said.

The three-day Business Women Expo will conclude on Sunday. Social Cause, a think tank NGO is organizing a seminar tomorrow, 8th March, on the last of the expo, titled Women Entrepreneurs—Experiences, Challenges and Opportunities During Covid-19 and Beyond.

Some of the speakers include Dr. Suma Rao, CEO, Peoplecraft, Hyderabad, Sr. VP, Stanley David and Associates, Bangalore Director, L&D (Learning & Development) Global-Hyderabad; Ms. Sangeeta Verma, Founder, Richmond Schools; Ms. Yedla Geetha Gangadhar, Governing Council Member, National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme); Dr. Padma Veerapaneni Chairman, RiSE Foundation, Founding Director, KIMS; Ms. Vijaya Spandana Sathiya Chief Operating Officer/Country Head-India, SheJobs, State Director – TS, Confederation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CIMSME); Dr. Manasa Madasu, Managing Director, mAbTree Biologics; Proprietor, Soap Melodies; and Ms. D. Neeharika Reddy, Director, IAS Brains Academy; and others.