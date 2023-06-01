Fenesta Expands Its Retail Presence In Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai, 1st June,2023:Fenesta, India’s largest Windows and Doors Brand which is also the market leader in its segment, reinforced its retail expansion with the opening of another new showroom. The exclusive showroomBellezais located at 6, Janata Industrial Estate, 1-162, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel West, Mumbai. Pin Code – 400013, Maharashtra and brings the best in class Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said, “Our primary goal is to connect with a larger audience of consumers nationwide, and our business strategy revolves around putting the needs of our customers first. For the past two decades, Fenesta has consistently prioritized customer experience, building unshakeable trust, and achieving remarkable advancements. Every new showroom opening is a testament to the growing trust our customers,we dedicate our efforts to providing a seamless experience for our customers, allowing them to explore our diverse range of products and make well-informed decisions.

With this launch, Fenesta marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. Fenesta Showrooms have been successfully contributing to a significant customer reach and positioning as a market leader. With the rapid growth in Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors categories in India, the brand endeavors to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.

He further added that “It has been a great journey so far & we are ready for an accelerated growth in the coming years. The combination of an aggressive marketing strategy, variety of products and rapid retail expansion, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, will help us reach our goal. The Marketing strategy is fashioned such that it creates engagement, education and an experiential purchase for the customer. On this note, we would like to thank all our partners and our customers for their support and contribution to our successful business.”

The Fenestashowroom at Lower Parel West, Mumbai, Maharashtrashowcases a range of products from windows, doors and various design and color possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta now has presence in more than 350 locations.

Fenesta is the only company in India to control the entire supply chain starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to installation of end product, as well as after sales service. The range of products is specially designed in UK and Austria to give consumers a well-engineered but contemporary style.

The products at Fenesta go through stringent tests and quality check at every step to ensure performance in India’s varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise-insulating, rain-insulating, dust proof features without compromise on aesthetics.