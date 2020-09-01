Fenesta expands its Retail Presence in Rewa

Rewa, August 2020:Fenesta – India’s largest windows and Doors Brand and the market leader in this segment – reinforced its retail expansion via the opening of another new showroom. Located atBodha Road, MIG 20, Ward No.7, Rewa – 486001, the exclusive showroom offers best-in-class uPVC Windows and Doors.

On the launch of the new showroom, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said, “We are extremely proud of our brand legacy and strive to serve customers to the best of our ability. The showroom is an essential channel for us since it reinforces the customer’s belief on product quality, outstanding service and brand expertise. To be able to do so, Fenesta amplifies the showroom count frequently along with product innovations.

Our diverse portfolio of numerous designs and styles of doors and windows gives our patrons an enormous variety to choose from. Fenesta’s strategy encompasses a strong presence across the country while catering to all customer needs”.

With this launch, Fenesta marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. Fenesta Showrooms have been successfully contributing to a significant customer reach and positioning as a market leader. With the rapid growth in uPVC Windows & Doors industry in India, the brand endeavours to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.

He further added that “It has been a great journey so far & we are ready for accelerated growth in the coming years. The combination of an aggressive marketing strategy, variety of products and rapid retail expansion, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, will help us reach our goal. The Marketing strategy is fashioned such that it creates engagement, education and an experiential purchase for the customer. On this note, we would like to thank all our partners and our customers for their support and contribution to our successful business.”

The Fenesta showroom at Bodha Roadshowcases a range of products from windows, doors and various design and colour possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta now has a presence in more than 327 locations. Fenesta is the only company in India to control the entire supply chain, beginning from the uPVC manufacture that goes into making the profile to the installation of the end product, as well as after-sales service. The products are specially designed in the UK and Austria to provide consumers with a well-engineered, contemporary style.

These products undergo stringent tests and quality checks at every stage to ensure proper performance in India’s varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise insulating, rain insulating, dust-proof features without any compromise on aesthetics.