Festive Foot Forward by Woods Footwear Brand

Grace By WOODS

WOODS, one of the leading international footwear, apparel, and accessories brands, presents a new range of elegant and new range of super-stylish women’s footwear. Introducing ‘Grace’ by Woods, a collection of easy, elegant, and classy footwear options for women, perfect for lunch dates, night outs as well as office meetings.

High heel stilettos with pointed perfect toe pumps, ankle strap as well as dainty ankle straps sandals all stylish and elegant women footwear in one place. “Grace” by woods collection is specially designed to break the stereotype where it is believed that style and comfort cannot go hand in hand. These options prioritize comfort without having to compromise on trends.

Crafted with luxurious leather, comfortable footbed and delicate materials boast superior quality and supreme craftsmanship. Made from durable material and including eye-catchy details such as pointed toe and ankle straps, these shoes are definitely a must-have investment for all women out there!

Price Range: On request

Availability: Across all WOODS & Woodland stores

About Woods:

WOODS is a premium brand by Aero Group (The makers of Woodland). It offers high-quality fashion leather goods and accessories for both men and women focusing immensely on quality and introducing cutting edge trends each season with a strong emphasis on detail and fine craftsmanship. The brand retails exclusively through Woodland & Woods stores & is designed with shoppers’ comfort in mind along with Brand e-commerce sites. Personalized assistance is a key component of the store’s customer policy.