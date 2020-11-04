Festive merriment and galore across Pacific Group of malls

The celebratory season has begun and Pacific Group across all its shopping malls is adorned with gleaming and surreal decor elements. Pacific Mall, Sahibabad-Ghaziabad has installed the city’s tallest Lord Ram figurine of 18 feet in their main arena. Lord Rama’s representation celebrates his unique traits of honesty, loyalty, courage and humility. Visitors are flocking from all around Delhi NCR to get a click there, videos and pictures shared over social media are garnering a lot of engagement and appreciation from people.

Pacific Mall, at Rajpur Road popularly known as the premier shopping destination of Dehradun, had a 25ft tall Lord Rama installation mounted. The entire deck took 2 days and a workforce of 30 people to get ready and installed. Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden also recently became the talk of the town with its replica model of Ram Temple. It was the largest model ever made in Delhi with, 32ft in height and 48ft in width installed around the time of Dussehra, leaving the visitors with surprise and awe.

Pacific Group of Malls have always been known for featuring captivating decorations and installations around festive themes. This time taking inspiration from mythology the grand Lord Rama upholds the religious sentiments the festival of lights, ‘Deepavali’ is known for. “The festive time brings immense cheer and vibrancy amongst our patrons, with brands offering eye-catching deals and offers. Our efforts remain to make their mall-visiting experience unique and special by building one-of-a-kind festive aura”, said Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group.