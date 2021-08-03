Fevicol bonds with 100+ brands on Friendship Day by becoming the stickiest comment on the internet

Delhi: Friendship Day has witnessed brands coming close together in the past. Yet, this Friendship Day, Fevicol & Schbang, the creative & technology company ensured that the adhesive brand literally got stuck to over a hundred plus brand pages.

This digital activation on Instagram had Fevicol comment on more than 100+ brand posts. The brands then used the pinned comment feature to get Fevicol’s comment stuck to their page. With over 100 brands participating, the leading adhesive company was able to stick itself to those brands using its patent ‘MazbootJod’. Keeping the internet a buzz, Fevicol witnessed tremendous engagement across social media platforms as many popular brands such as Zomato, Netflix, Dunzo, Paytm, McDonald’s, and OnePlus India participated in Fevicol’s latest campaign.

A spokesperson at OnePlus India also commented saying, “OnePlus as a brand has always believed in engaging with its community using digital-first measures. This Friendship Day, we celebrate the loyalty and the positive bond that we share with our community through this exciting social media engagement with Fevicol, highlighting the spirit of our Red Cable Club to stay wired together.”

While the activation lasted just a day, with its specially tailored witty and wholesome comments on various brand pages, Fevicol yet again found a way to stick itself into our hearts and minds

Giridhar Seetharam, Chief Business Officer, Pidilite said, “Fevicol has over the years come to epitomize strong bonds. Friendship day provided us with an apt opportunity to bring alive this proposition; fantastic to see such a wide array of brands interact with Fevicol through this medium.”

HarshilKaria, Founder at Schbang, said, “Fevicol has always stood for its ‘Mazboot Jod’ proposition, but with this simple and highly clever activation, it showed everyone that the way it bonds with others is what makes the difference.”