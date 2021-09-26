F&G Dazzle launches Clay jewelries on the occasion of world environment health day

On the occasion of World Environment health day, F&G Dazzle introduces Clay jewelries for its customers. Clay accessories is a unique concept and showcases one’s creativity and artistic abilities. In recent times, clay accessories have struck the jewelry market with uniqueness.

Changes in the seasons, global warming, pollution and many more hazardous conditions are affecting the earth. Happy World Environmental Health Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let us make a promise to make our planet a greener and healthier place for us to live and enjoy life. To contribute towards the betterment of the environment, F&G Dazzle has launched the Clay accessories which include necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings. Available on their social media handles and website for its customers.

According to Team Dazzle “We have different accessories in our catalogue, but addition of clay accessories is solely made to contribute towards an environment friendly earth. We would love to connect with retailers or Gift shops to spread the awareness in coming days to reach a wide audience”

Check out their newly launched clay accessories on their social media handle F&G Dazzle and their website F&G Dazzle.