FHealth Accelerator launches accelerator program for healthcare focused start ups in their early revenue stages..

New Delhi, July 2022: FHealth Accelerator has announced the launch of the first batch of its accelerator program commencing on 26th July. The start up accelerator has been designed to support and accelerate the growth of healthcare focused start ups in their early revenue stages.

The accelerator plans to deploy over USD 1.5 mn across 8-10 companies over 3 batches in FY 23. The accelerator program is backed by Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited also popularly known as “Madhavbaug”, one of India’s largest Ayurveda Cardiac Care clinics chain having a network of over 270 clinics across 7 states. Along with capital, the accelerator will provide advice and mentorship, support and opportunities to leverage their distribution network, research facilities and access their more than 1 lakh active patients base.

The focus is on start ups that work in the areas of D2C, home healthcare, telemedicine , patient centric innovations, medtech and digital therapeutics. The accelerator is based in Mumbai, but inviting applications from all over India.

According to Dr. Rohit Sane, Founder & Managing Director & CEO of Madhavbaug,“ We are looking to back early stage companies that have a proven product/service and can build exponential value if given the right platform. The accelerator will back the companies with capital and also provide them access to our complete ecosystem of doctors, patients, call centers, health CRM, marketing support, research labs, patient tech products, data and analytics we have built over 14 years. We have always had a tech enabled patient first approach, where we have the most cutting edge modern diagnostics and highly research based Ayurvedic therapies, and are looking at backing companies built on similar values and ethos”

The groups recent strategic investment into Raphacare, a digital health diagnostic care company helped the company expand its user base and access Tier II & III markets, and set the tone for the launch of the accelerator.

Orange Health Digital (OHD) will drive FHealth’s evaluation program and select the investees. OHD’s founder Divej Wadhwa, will take over as CEO of the accelerator program. According to Divej “Our focus will be on identifying companies that can fast track their revenues through this program. The healthtech space is witnessing high activity currently with a lot of innovative companies that have entered the market recently. We are looking forward to backing the right innovators.”