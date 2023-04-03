Fiama introduces two product categories within Happy Naturals Range

Fruity decadence in a spray? Yes, please! Indulging your skin in deliciously scented products is a key element in lending vibrancy to the overall sensorial of fragrances. With an innovative first approach, ITC Fiama forays into the Perfume Mists category with the launch of the Fiama Happy Naturals Collection. Made with 85% Natural Origin Content and a 24-hour long-lasting fragrance, these perfume mists mark Fiama’s move towards natural ingredient-based, clean beauty products.

Available in three delectable variants -Plum Blossom & Ylang, Lavender & Tangerine, and Bergamot & Yuzu, each of these mists comprises a unique identity in terms of fragrance notes- making one fall in love in just one spritz! Safe on sensitive skin, and perfect for a day out or a quick spritz post a long work day, Fiama mists are nature-derived and a much-needed daily dose of long-lasting refreshment

Want to smell delicious and reduce your carbon footprint? Fiama extends its shower gel portfolio by introducing Happy Naturals Shower Gels made with 97% Natural Original content. These shower gels have been curated for all skin types especially sensitive skin, to leave it refreshed and happy!

Two variants with skin-friendly PH and skin conditioners- Plum Blossom & Ylang and Bergamot & Yuzu have been curated to fill your bathing ritual with an undiluted and fresh fragrance. These shower gels are bound to leave you with Happy Skin, refreshed and ready to take on your day.

The added advantage? The Happy Naturals Shower Gel bottles are made of 50% recycled plastic, making them suitable for you and the environment. Trust it to be your companion when you need a “pick me up”.