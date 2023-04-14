Fiama Men discovers a new Shower Truth; Presents Shubman Gill in and as the brand’s Shower Ambassador!

India, April 14th, 2023. Since time immemorial, many have believed that quick showers are for men and long indulgent showers are for women. Fun Fact! Men like showers that allow them time to take a pause, recharge, reflect and just enjoy while they soap up. Fiama Men’s Shower Survey* reiterates this fact; contrary to popular belief, reveals 75% of young men enjoy showers as much and explore ways to elevate the ambient experience, be it with a specially curated shower playlist, speakers, or a fresh, indulgent product. Fiama Men is one of the first brands to acknowledge this shower truth and relay the same with one of India’s most promising young talents, Shubman Gill, as the ambassador.

Joy of Bathing is at the core of ITC Fiama’s brand design. Through its assortment of wash products, Fiama leverages its strengths in research and development to design a mood-uplifting portfolio. Fiama Men is designed on the same ethos continuously evolving to meet the emerging needs of young India. Fiama Men’s most recent personal wash launch of the Charcoal & Grapefruit Gel Bar and Shower Gel brings to bear this continuous endeavour to delight the consumer with the best.

Conceptualised by Brand David and produced by Caffeine Films LLP, director Aarti Desai helps Fiama Men break the myth of showering being a chore. With the Shower Ambassador, Shubman Gill, Fiama Men portrays the everyday fun shower routine that many young men are increasingly adopting. In a rhythmic visual narrative set on a chartbuster Bollywood song, the film presents a foot-tapping experience. Be it a hectic lifestyle, intense work pressure or everyday stress, shower is the first step to start afresh or unwinding. Making it fun just helps better to disengage from the cacophony of life and relax. The new Fiama Men Charcoal & Grapefruit gel bar and shower gel with its refreshing skin feel adds to this new-age shower experience.

Watch the film here : https://youtu.be/PbAEhqGuzb4

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited stated, “Looking and feeling good both are at the core of grooming today. Every individual has a different perspective, be it the choice of grooming products or their shower preferences. Fiama Men is at the forefront of this new wave of grooming and feeling good that truly begins in the shower. The new Charcoal & Grapefruit gel bathing bar and shower gel, designed to elevate the everyday bathing experience, taps into the shower mood of young men. Fiama Men with Shubman Gill as the new shower ambassador is set to enrich grooming experiences.”

The Fiama Men Shower Survey* also reveals that more than 65% of young men consider Bluetooth speakers and a curated playlist as perfect partners for a great showering experience. In addition, the survey states that more than 60% men not only have a fixed showering routine but also enjoy upbeat music while taking a shower.

Excited about this new partnership, one of India’s emerging young cricketing talent, Shubman Gill, said “Routines and rituals are part of everyday life. Mine is all about hard work, perseverance and performance but I also ensure taking time out for myself to rejuvenate and refresh. A refreshing, indulgent shower is my way of chilling – Mood playlists, grooving to the beats and just chilling under a shower! Nothing refreshes truly like Mazze ki freshness and I am really glad that a brand like Fiama Men acknowledges this need of a shower experience to start afresh or just unwind. “

Commenting on the campaign, Aarti Desai, Creative Director, added, “The category for Men’s soap can be pretty clinical and vanilla. We wanted to create a mood of freshness with a whole lot of fun added to it and to see Shubman Gill having a blast in the shower.”