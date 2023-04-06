Fibe celebrates 4 million loans milestone with Fibe Carnival – India’s Biggest Digital Mela

Pune, April 2023 – Fibe (formerly known as EarlySalary), India’s largest consumer lending app announced the disbursal of 4 million loans worth Rs. 10,000 crores on its 7th Anniversary. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the brand organized a digital mela named Fibe Carnival, India’s first-ever gamified platform in the fintech space.

With the use of technology, Fibe created a unique gamified microsite, where customers could play games and win a variety of exciting prizes as well as gift vouchers from leading brands. Through this online destination, customers could experience a digital carnival and be a part of Fibe’s celebrations. In addition, the brand also hosted a series of contests on its social media platforms around the Fibe Carnival.

The campaign lasted for six weeks, where more than 42,000 participants played online games and won guaranteed gift vouchers. During the campaign, three players won exciting gifts such as the iPhone, iPod, and Alexa. The hashtag #FibeCarnival was used throughout the period on social media and participants were encouraged to share their experiences with Fibe. The campaign also showcased a walkthrough of the new version of its app.

Customers from all over India were targeted by the campaign. The campaign received 3 crore impressions and saw a reach of 1 crore, 3 lacs customers visited the website.

On this joyous occasion, Mr. Sudesh Shetty, Founding Member and Director – Marketing at Fibe said, “We wanted to mark Fibe’s most significant year so far with a celebration that’s equally remarkable with our customers. Hence, we launched a gamified platform which was never done on this scale in the Fintech space. Keeping with the celebratory, we wanted to create an experience where we bring the real-life carnival to the digital world.”

Fibe has always been a significant part of being a tech trend in India as the company has always evolved with trends since its founding. The carnival campaign generated significant engagement with its customers in the most unique and compelling way.