FICCI announces its 15th edition of annual healthcare conference, FICCI HEAL 2021

FICCI recently announced its 15th annual healthcare conference – FICCI HEAL 2021 from 20th to 22nd October 2021 supported by NITI Aayog, Government of India. The 15th edition of FICCI HEAL on the theme, “Transforming Healthcare beyond COVID” will be scheduled on a virtual platform and will include Keynote Addresses, Thought Leadership and Plenary Sessions, Panel discussions as well as Talks covering the entire spectrum of healthcare delivery- public health, capacity building, insurance, digital health, diagnostics, medical technologies, home healthcare as well as vaccines.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare; and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, has been invited to inaugurate the conference. It will be graced by esteemed dignitaries like-

· Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Government of India

· Mr Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India (invited)

· Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Government of India

· Mr Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Health Mission, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India

· Mr Satyendar Jain, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi

· Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS New Delhi

· Dr N K Arora, Head, COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation

Speaking about the event, Dr Alok Roy, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption for the global health ecosystem. While it has highlighted the weaknesses in public policies and healthcare infrastructures, it also brought in the urgency to discover new approaches to respond to the pandemic and subsequent crisis. For Indian healthcare system, the pandemic has also triggered much needed radical reforms. Today, Healthcare is at the centre-stage like never before- whether it is through our increased public spend focus on health or the game-changing innovations and collaborations seen amongst all the stakeholders.”

Adding to this Mr Gautam Khanna, Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and CEO, P D Hinduja Hospital stated, “While we work towards our collective capacities for short term health challenges, it is also imperative that we work collaboratively towards pandemic prevention as well as preparedness, and create a definitive roadmap for transformation of future healthcare system beyond the pandemic. This includes enhanced public health measures and communication strategies, better usage of telemedicine and remote patient management, augmented digital technologies, new concepts for healthcare facilities, optimization of operations and costs as well as expanding indigenous production capacities etc.”

The three-day Conference is organized with a view to converge all healthcare stakeholders and provide a forum for sharing of learnings and experiences as well as deliberate on the opportunities for transforming Indian healthcare system beyond COVID. The conference will be a conglomeration of CEOs, policy makers, national and international leaders from healthcare and allied industries. A FICCI-KPMG Knowledge Paper on ‘COVID Induced Healthcare Transformation’, will also be released during the Inaugural session.

Continuing the long legacy of recognizing the best practices in the industry, FICCI will be organizing the 13th edition of its much-awaited ‘Healthcare Excellence Awards’, on day 1 that is 20th Oct 2021 from 12:00 pm am to 01:30 pm on the Virtual Platform. The award ceremony will be organized to felicitate organizations and individuals for their exemplary contributions for improving healthcare. The Chief Guest for the award ceremony will be Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India along with the Guest of Honour Mr C K Mishra, Former Secretary, Government of India.

The conference will further a public health debate on “COVID Pandemic- What could be India’s winning strategy?” moderated by Brig Dr Arvind Lal, Chair, FICCI Swasth Bharat Task Force; Executive Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs and Managing Trustee, ALVL Foundation. A thought leadership session on day 2 of the event will focus on “Healthcare delivery- Balancing COVID and Non-COVID”. Besides these, many other valuable and insightful deliberations will take place on topics like:

> Contributions of healthcare sector during pandemic

> Digital Health Technologies- Lessons learnt from COVID

> Healthcare concerns: COVID aftermath

> Transformational Leadership

> COVID Vaccination: The current and future scenario

> Healthcare at your doorstep- Future Possibilities

> Health of Health Insurance

> The Future Hospital

> Seeing the World of Diagnostics through Various Lenses: Is the landscape changing?

> MedTech Vision 2030: Self-reliant Today & Global Leaders Tomorrow

> Capacity Building for the next decade

> Politics and COVID healthcare- the experience so far