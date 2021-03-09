FICCI FLO Influential Women Awards – FIWA 2021 presented to 14 iconic women

Hyderabad: FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI) organised its ambitious program ‘ FIWA 2021 (FICCI FLO Influential Women Awards) at the UNESCO Heritage site of Chowmahalla palace, near Charminar, Hyderabad on Sunday night.

FIWA 2021 was the first event to be held at Chowmahalla Palace after the lockdown and unlock phase of the pandemic.

The magnum opus event was scheduled to mark, observe and celebrate the empowered women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Our awardees today are women who have demonstrated their leadership through their life and work. It is our great privilege to recognise and honour them, said Ms. Usharani Manne, Chairperson of FICCI FLO, Hyderabad Chapter while welcoming the gathering.

Ms. Apurva Jain, YFLO Chairperson termed it as the occasion to pay tribute to the role of women.

Ms. Jahnabi Phookan, National President of FICCI FLO said that the Hyderabad Chapter, amongst the 17 Chapters of FLO in India, had made the Organisation proud with its outstanding body of work. Hyderabad is the world’s fastest growing metro, she pointed out and appreciated the Telangana Government for its women-centric schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said entrepreneurship is a magical word. Women occupy only 20% of total enterprises and just 7% in Telangana.

Priya Gazdar, the Hon. Secretary of FLO, set the context for the evening. She described FIWA as an evening that celebrates passion, purpose and pride. It showcases the value of ingenuity and inventiveness. And upholds the importance of realizing self-worth and embodying ‘the power to empower,’ she said.

14 distinguished individuals were recognised and honoured with FIWA Awards for their outstanding achievement and contribution through their work.

The award categories spanned industry and innovation, entrepreneurship and social outreach, public administration and grassroots impact, start-ups, sports and arts. The awards were presented under the categories—Outstanding Women Achievers, Covid Warriors, Young Achievers and Public Administration.

The awardees included:

Ms. Suchitra Ella, JMD of Bharat Biotech International Ltd. for Outstanding Contribution to the Biotech Sector.

Ms. Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) for Outstanding Contribution to Law Enforcement.

Ms. Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CEO at IKP Knowledge Park for Outstanding Contribution to the Innovation Ecosystem.

Prof. Shantha Sinha, anti-child labour activist, Founder-Secretary-Trustee of MV Foundation, for Outstanding Contribution to Social Welfare.

Ms. Rekha Reddy, First master, Ohara, Ikebana for Outstanding Contribution to Art & Culture.

The awards for Selfless service as COVID Warriors went to the Department of Health & Medical Welfare, Telangana Police and GHMC.

Dr. Vimala Thomas, Director of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) received the award on behalf of the Health & Medical Welfare Department.

Ms. C. Anusuya, DCP, Women and Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad was presented the award on behalf of Telangana Police.

Hon’ble Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, received the award on behalf of GHMC.

The recipients of awards under Young Achievers category included:

Ms. Upasana Kamineni, Vice Chairman of Apollo Life for Entrepreneurial Excellence.

Ms. Chandini Chandana Akula, Co-Founder & COO, Avera Energy for Startup Excellence.

Ms. Harika Dronavalli, Chess Grandmaster for Excellence in sports.

Ms. Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World 2020 for her win.

Ms. Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Narayanpet received the FIWA for her work as a Public Administrator.

Ms. Kumbala Lakshmi, ZPTC member from Narayanraopet received the FIWA for Grassroots Impact for her efforts to make Ibrahimpur a model and cashless village.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Suchitra Ella shared that there was no lockdown for the life sciences industry and women working in those companies rose to the occasion with aplomb. Ms. Deepanwita said that Hyderabad had befriended her when she moved here 21 years ago and had given her a lot. Prof. Shanta Sinha Sinha, in her inimitable style, exhorted the women folk to ‘rock! Ms Rekha Reddy thanked all the teachers who had taught her Ikebana. The award motivates and propels us to do better, she added. I am grateful to be a woman, said Dr. Vimla Thomas. Ms. C. Anusuya said that the Police Department worked hard to ensure continuity of business. Ms. Upasana Kamineni said women play many roles as mother, wife, sister, daughter-in-law. Running a home is more complicated than running a big business. I accept the award on behalf of my colleagues, said Ms. Harichandana, IAS. I am a young mother – I will raise a strong daughter, she added. Ms. Harika said, when I stepped into sports it was never considered a profession. But it is different now.

Principal Secretary, IT and IT&C Departments, Govt. of Telangana, Sri Jayesh Ranjan; Formerly Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, official spokesperson of India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indian representative at IAEA, Sri Syed Akbaruddin; Past National President FICCI FLO, Smt. Pinky Reddy; Sri Gautamchand Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Pokarna Limited; Sri Abhishekh Agarwal, Managing Director, Shree Jewellers; Sri Madanmohan Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd; Smt. Vandana Pai, Director, Infra Bazaar; Dr. Monika, from Vasireddy Swagruha Foods; Archana Jaju of Manomay; Ms. Sonia of Mirrors – Luxury Salons; Chairman and Managing Director of RBC Worldwide Mr. Ramakanth T, Past Chairs and Incoming Chairs of FLO graced the occasion. On the whole over, 600 people attended the gala event.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, adept at Hindustani classical, Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Flamenco, and Balkan music genres enthralled audience with two mellifluous numbers. FLO members performed ‘Aadya – The dance of grace and confidence’ which included intriguing choreography through the arches of the majestic palace, dance and ramp walk segments. In all about 32 members participated.

The program was choreographed by Imran Khan, his son Jibran and curated by Meher and Daanesh Aria of Star Ventures.

The awards program was organised with the support of Quantra Quartz, Shree Jewellers, Aurobindo Pharma, Infra Bazaar, Vasireddy Swagruha Foods, Manomay, Mirrors – Luxury Salons and RBC Worldwide.