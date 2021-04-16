FICCI FLO Organizes Sample Flat Visit to Victoria Vista For Its Members

FICCI FLO Kolkata is organizing a 15-day exclusive preview of DamodarRopeways &InfaLtd.’s Victoria Vista for its members. The members can visit the project till April 30, 2021, to see the sample flat and the project. Located on DL Khan Road, Bhowanipore, the premium housing project in South Kolkata has 44 boutique apartments with 3-side open format.

Offering breathtaking views of Victoria Memorial and the Race Course from every apartment, the project is a green building with energy efficient features. The apartments are available in 3BHK (2274 sqft) and 4BHK (2828 sqft) options only in the project that is G+23 levels high. Other features of the project include Double height entrance lobby, Double height indoor swimming pool with changing rooms, Double height kids’ pool, Double height games room, Double height gymnasium with state of the art equipments, Double height banquet with attached lawn, 24X7 water supply, 24X7 generator backup, CCTV facility on each floor, and landscaped terrace lounge with BBQ area.

The project offers good connectivity to Kolkata CBD & Airport via AJC Bose Road flyover Hospitals. Other amenities in the vicinity include Calcutta Hospital, Belle Vue Schools, St. Xavier’s, La Martiniere, Loreto House, Don Bosco; malls such as Forum, Quest, Homeland Landmarks are nearby; Victoria Memorial, Horticulture Gardens, National Library Clubs are not far away.