FICCI FLO Pune Chapter to organize online Hackathon to find Non-medical solutions for COVID-19

Do you have a non-medical solution to contain the spread of COVID-19? If yes, we are giving you the opportunity to register on our online Hackathon. The idea behind the concept “Create while you isolate’’ is to try and seek answers to this critical question.

FICC FLO Pune Chapter conceived this idea and it is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, MEITY Startup Hub (MSH) (Govt of India), Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSIS) & Ministry of Skill and Entrepreneurship, Garage48, Accelerate Estonia, Science and Technology Park, Pune (Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India initiative) and APJ Abdul Kalam Centre, Robotex International (India Initiative) who have whole heartedly come forward to support this unique concept.

Ritu Chhabria, Chairperson, FLO Pune Chapter and the brain behind this innovative competition said, “Citizens should contribute to this online mission by taking part in this competition. A timely challenge where creative minds can surely help take a step forward as a community in the fight against this global epidemic. I’m grateful to Payal Rajpal, South Asia head Robotex, Pune Flo member for leading this and glad to have the support of Harjinder Kaur, President FICCI Flo. A sincere reach out to all responsible citizens, let us awake our ideating spirit, promote and be innovative and use our time effectively. Let’s create history together to help solve the crisis the world is facing today and be the change makers of tomorrow.”

All you need to do

– (a) Think of all the problems caused by COVID-19 you would like to solve

– (b) Put together a team or play solo.

-© Register www.hackacause.in www.garage48.org

Participation is open to all Indians staying in India or overseas and one can participate solo or form a team. The idea submission link is active for 72 hours up to Wednesday 25th March, 2020 23.59 hours.

The top 300 teams will be mentored by an expert Indian and an EU panel at every step online over a 48-hour Hackathon from 27th – 29th March. The top 3 ideas will get a cash prize up to Rs one lakh and the top 15 finalists will represent India at the global ‘Hack the Crisis – World’.

The Science and Technology Park, India & Startup + Accelerate Estonia will incubate winner models as working prototype implemented globally as an effective solution for helping combat this epidemic.

It’s an invitation to be part of this online mission and if you succeed you may even go down in history.