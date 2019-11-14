FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 given to 25 Hospitals & Healthcare Service providers

Chennai: Mr Vinod Zutshi, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Dr Narottam Puri, Adviser MVT & Health Services, FICCI, and Ex-chairman, NABH, yesterday gave away the 3rd edition of FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 during the Advantage Health Care India – 2019 Summit at Greater Noida.
This year’s excellence awards were presented under the following 15 categories:
|
FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019
|
Ayurveda
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre (P) Ltd.
|Winner
|2
|Vaidyaratnam. P.S. Varier’s Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal Ayurvedic Hospital & Research Centre, Kottakkal
|Runner up
|Medical Facilitator
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|medECUBE Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.
|Winner
|2
|HBG Medical Assistance
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Emerging Specialist Hospital
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Sri Ramakrishna Hospital
|Winner
|Best Case Study
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Fortis Hospitals, Anandapur, Kolkata (Fortis Healthcare ltd.)
|Winner
|2
|Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology cardiac surgery
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre Ltd.
|Winner
|2
|Apollo Hospital (Chennai)
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology Interventional Cardiology
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre Ltd.
|Winner
|2
|Artemis Hospital ( A unit of Artemis Medicare Services Limited)
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Neurosciences
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram
|Winner
|2
|Fortis Hospitals Limited, Bangalore
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Oncology
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Apollo Cancer Institute (Chennai)
|Winner
|2
|Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Orthopaedics (Joint Replacement)
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Shalby Multi Speciality Hospitals
|Winner
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Paediatric Cardiac Sciences
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences
|Winner
|2
|Fortis Hospital Mulund
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Spine Surgery
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram
|Winner
|2
|India Spinal Injuries Centre
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant – Bone Marrow
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Apollo Cancer Institute (Chennai)
|Winner
|2
|Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant – Transplant – Heart
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Fortis Malar Hospital
|Winner
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant – Transplant – Kidney
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi
|Winner
|2
|Jaypee Hospital
|Runner up
|Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant – Transplant – Liver
|Sr.
|Name of the institution
|Comment
|1
|Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi
|Winner
|2
|Fortis Hostipals Limited, Noida
|Runner up
Advantage Health Care India – 2019 aims to present India as the most preferred healthcare destination for patients from across the globe. The idea behind the summit is to provide an opportunity for India to showcase its immense pool of medical capabilities as well as help develop opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries. The conference and exhibition witnessed participation of over 450 buyers and 200 exhibitors from 70 countries.
The Advantage Health Care India – 2019 summit presents and promotes medical services and expertise from India by providing an exclusive platform for various stakeholders to present their offerings through exhibition, international conference, B-2-B meetings, reverse buyer seller meeting, etc.