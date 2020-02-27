FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council – Dr. GSK Velu Appointed as Co-Chairperson

FICCI (The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) has appointed, serial healthcare entrepreneur, Dr. GSK Velu as the new Co-Chairperson of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2020.

Dr. GSK Velu is Chairman & Managing Director at Trivitron Healthcare, a prominent medical technology company; Chairman & Managing Director at Neuberg Diagnostics, a global pathology brand operating in India, UAE and South Africa; Mentor & Shareholder at Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a chain of multi-specialty Hospitals; Chairman at Maxivision Eye Hospitals, a national chain of eye care super specialty hospitals; Founder & Director at Apollo White Dental & Apollo Dialysis; and Anchor Investor at Stakeboat Capital, a private equity fund. He is also the Honorary Consul to the Republic of Estonia in India, wherein the Honorary Consul jurisdiction states include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Expressing gratitude and talking about his role, Dr. GSK Velu said, “I am thankful for FICCI’s vote of confidence in appointing me as the Co-Chairperson of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council. This position gives me an opportunity to work within the FICCI framework in meeting its objectives of industry growth at one level, and the nation’s growth at another. I look forward to engaging with industry leaders to foster an ecosystem of innovation and growth, and towards building consensus between the industry and the policymakers.”

Dr. Velu’s prominent works in the area of building and promoting International business collaborations have been well recognized and received. He has been bestowed with several awards and accolades which are a testimony to his hard work, dedication and his vision of making access to affordable quality healthcare a reality.