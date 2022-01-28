FICSI and Indo German Chamber of Commerce have signed an MoU to bring international standards in Bakery Training

x

Bengaluru, 27th January 2022: In a bid to match the global benchmarks in skilling, the Food Industry Capacity & Skill Initiative (FICSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indo German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) to establish Centres of Excellence (CoE) for dual bakery training according to set standards of German Dual System, giving a push to endeavours focused on apprenticeship training.

The aim of the collaboration is to set up new baking-related vocational training courses in India. There is a demand for well-qualified candidates in the bakery sector, which is not met, currently. The purpose of these courses is to meet the changing requirements of the enterprises in India and global markets. The developed curriculum will be based on the needs of the Indian market, including the best practices from the German training standards for bakers. In addition, to meet the new training orientations, to achieve targets and to resolve challenges, a ‘Baker-train-the-trainer’ programme will be set up for addressing the technical as well as pedagogical elements involved in the courses.

Further, to show the impact of training and the international orientation of these dual educational training courses, an exchange programme with German vocational schools and companies for students and trainers will be established. This will include networking with the vocational schools, guilds in Germany and state partners, in turn, accelerating the apprenticeship efforts. Under the government’s initiative Vocational Training without Borders, the Indian trainees will receive 3-12 months long insights into a German bakery, imparting knowledge of German and European products along with intercultural exchange.

Commenting on the partnership, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, stated, "A high degree of specialist knowledge and skill is required to excel in bakery and the industry provides a lot of opportunities. The MoU between FISCI and IGCC is driven to bridge the skill shortage in the industry in both the countries by introducing effective courses, corresponding to new industry demands and set up vocational training centres to facilitate expertise in the sector. Our vision is to set up an Indo-German network for the baking sector which will serve as a competence carrier for Industry 4.0 in consumer goods and production. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi has always expressed that globally there is a strong need for a talented workforce in several job roles, therefore, such partnerships support India's young talent to receive these overseas employment opportunities, matching their interest with the most relevant prospects."

Under the initiative, ways will be explored to evaluate the recruitment of trainees and their placement in Germany after they finish their training in India, making them available to international markets and driving international mobility.