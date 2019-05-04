FIDA Jewellery introduces “Oxidized Dazzle” for Mother’s Day: Get Twinning with your Mom

Get Twinning with your Mom this Mothers Day wi th Exquisite jewellery handcrafted by Fida. Twinning styles is trending with Mothers and Daughters sporting similar styles to show their love and support for each other. This Mothers Day, Fida Jewellery has launched a collection of oxidized statement earrings, maang tikkas, necklaces and rings that you can wear and twine with your mom. Celebrate the special bond between Mother and Daughter by wearing the pieces from the Collection together. These styles are a combination of classic and contemporary. Mothers are sure to appreciate the intricate craftsmanship with attention to detail and daughters the jhumkas and rings with hints of meenakari and engraved motiffs that can be worn on a Kurti and easily transitioned on a dress or a pair of pants for a work ensemble.

A piece of Jewellery is always the way to a woman’s heart but when there is something for you in it as well, its a double win. Sport these styles together on a day out with your Mom to make a style statement this Mother’s Day.