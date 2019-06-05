Fida launches ‘ MALHAR ‘, an exquisite collection that resonates the soothing sounds of monsoon

Malhar ‘ is a brilliantly handcrafted joyful collection of jewellery that is created using Indigenous craft techniques and contemporary designs to simply mesmerise you. Drawing inspiration from the monsoon sky and the musical sounds of falling rain, elements like the ghungroo seen on Kadas and earrings mimic the soft sounds of rainfall while the turquoise and lapiz colours used , reminds us of a cool rainy day. The jewellery is a blend of heritage and modern culture and reflects the upcoming refreshing Indian monsoon.

These silver toned oxidised drop earrings and rings are extremely wearable and promise to turn heads when adorned.

Available at 55 Lifestyle department stores and online at Myntra, Jabong , Tata Cliq and Nykaa