FIDA launches NAZAKAT – a graceful jewellery collection for the month of Ramadan and Eid

Create a memorable moment this Eid and complement the festive look with jewellery that talks of grace.

With Eid just around the corner Fida has launched a special collection. On this festive occasion these elegant, handmade, pieces are perfect for the changing Eid trends. We have a varied range of jewellery that showcases both contemporary and traditional jewellery and are extremely wearable. The eye catching dome shaped jhumkas, kundan studded maang tikkas and intricately designed silver oxidized jewellery sets are some of the stunning statement pieces that is sure to make this Eid season a special and memorable one.