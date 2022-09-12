Fidelity Investments welcomes employees to refurbished Bangalore office for maximized flexible working

Bangalore, September 12, 2022 – Fidelity Investments India today welcomed its employees to a completely refurbished office space at the Embassy Golf Links (EGL) Business Park in Bangalore. The Pinehurst office which is comprised of approximately 250,000 square feet has been reworked to provide space focused on flexible working with updated infrastructure, facilities, and amenities. Fidelity also has offices at the Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bangalore and the TRIL Infopark in Ramanujan IT City, Chennai

The company has been working on blending onsite (at the office) and offsite (at home) working in a hybrid model as it prepares for the future of work. The last two-and-a-half years of remote work and voluntary re-entry pilots have provided real-world experiences to help shape this model.

Fidelity’s hybrid working model enables employees to access the benefits of working on site, such as collaboration, camaraderie, and team building, all hallmarks of Fidelity’s culture. At the same time, it provides employees the flexibility to work from home and manage diverse work and life needs.

“We have always believed in the power of in-person working experiences to enable our employees to experience the best of Fidelity’s culture, collaborate together, and bring their best selves to work,” says Seema Unni, Head of HR for Fidelity Investments India. “Hence, our policies have always provided for flexibility, allowing our employees to enjoy working at the office while managing work and life needs offsite. We look forward to continuing to evolve our model for the benefit of our employees, customers, and business.”

Seema adds, “Our current model focuses on having employees work one week per month along with their teams at a dedicated space at the office, with the option to come into the office more often and work in common workspaces. This enables collaboration within their teams as well as across other teams in the business.”

“In the past two-and-a-half years, we have received employee feedback about the benefits of working from home,” says Vijai Kishan, Regional Chair – India, and Head of Personal Investing (PI), Fidelity Investments India. “We also have heard about their energy and excitement at being able to meet once again in person at the office. We are making changes in our offices based on this feedback to reflect the needs of our employees to embrace both offsite and onsite working in a truly dynamic manner.”

The project at Fidelity’s EGL office involved a complete refurbishment of the existing facilities and infrastructure. Among other changes, the company has increased the number of meeting rooms, focusing on providing several small rooms that make it easy for employees to quickly gather, connect, and engage in an agile manner. The company also has provided several collaboration spaces adjacent to workstations, where employees can gather along with team members to brainstorm over a cup of coffee or tea. There also is space for large team meetings, leadership meetings, and town halls.

The office also offers other benefits such as recreation spaces, interview and training rooms, pantries on each floor, a quiet room, facilities for nursing mothers, a multipurpose activity room, and more.

With the refurbished EGL Pinehurst office opened once again to employees, the journey ahead promises to be exciting.