FIERCE Kitchens to feature at the Dubai Expo 2022

Panaji Jan 2022: Goa-based Fierce Kitchens, a culinary incubator, accelerator, and D2C brand will be participating at the Dubai Expo 2020.

x

A collaboration between Atal Incubation Centre at Goa substitute of Management (AICGIM) and Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts (KCCA), FIERCE Kitchens will explore global partnerships and collaborations.

With a strong network with access to Indian markets across geographic regions, the accelerator can offer an opportunity to unlock emerging and latent markets and connect with investors.

Said Parixit Pai Fondekar, Founder of FIERCE Kitchens, “We are excited to be heading to the Dubai Expo which is a cauldron of opportunities, and explore partnerships there. We work closely with our partner companies to offer expertise and market-driven insights into prototyping and product development among other offerings.”

He added, “We will be featuring many of the culinary startups from across the country which have partnered with us while also showcasing leading culinary content creators at the Expo”.

“Goa is India’s melting point destination for food and culinary and Dubai is the same for the world. We at FIERCE Kitchens are delighted to be part of the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo. Our aim is to give our Foodpreneurs access to the global market by forging international tie-ups at Dubai Expo and at the same time looking for possible business partnerships to take FIERCE Kitchens across several global destinations”, added Rajesh Joshi, CEO, AICGIM.

FIERCE Kitchens offers mentorship and evaluation at regular stages of the startup journey while also offering support for entrepreneurial opportunities, legal opinions, and market research.