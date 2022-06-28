Figaro unveils premium baby care product

28 June 2022, Bengaluru, India: Figaro Olive Oil, one of India’s most beloved brands, celebrates the announcement of its entry into a new product category with Figaro Baby. This all-new product – Figaro Baby Massage Oil – is dermatologically tested and specially designed for a baby’s delicate skin to improve skin hydration. The oil is developed with an all-natural formulation that nourishes and makes the skin soft.

A recent survey conducted by the National Library of Medicine found that babies who were massaged with olive oil had better-moisturized skin than those who received dry massages, which led to charred skin. Massages have always been a quintessential part of a child’s early stages, which can contribute to the strengthening of a baby’s muscles while creating a stronger bond between the mother and the baby.

With a deep understanding of consumer needs and keeping their needs in mind, Figaro is now paving its way into baby care. Figaro’s latest launch fulfils the skincare needs of a newborn baby through a product made with the Goodness of Olive Oil, enriched with Vitamin E, thereby keeping the skin healthy and moisturized.

“In India, Figaro Olive Oil continues to be a popular choice for consumers across the country, and now we are incredibly excited to be launching Figaro Baby Care. Figaro Baby is focused on reaching a much wider demographic of consumers—mothers who are looking for a brand and product they can trust with transparency and high-quality standards.” said Siladitya Sarangi – Country Manager at Figaro.

He added, “Massage not only has health benefits but is also a traditional practice passed down to generations, especially in Indian households.” “Figaro is ready to extend its legacy into a new category, delivering the best care to babies.”