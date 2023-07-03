Figure Skating training by ISU-certified Australian coaches concludes successfully at ISKATE by Roseate

Gurugram, July 3, 2023: More than 30 ice skaters in the age group of 6-18 years have successfully completed figure skating training under the guidance of coaches from Australia at the special training camp organized by the Ice Skating Association of India (ISAI) from June 23 to July 2 at India’s only indoor and the largest ice skating arena, ISKATE by Roseate, Gurugram.

Ice Skating Association of India (ISAI), formed in the year 2002, is the premier organization for Ice Skating in India registered with international bodies such as the International Skating Union (ISU) as well as the Indian Olympic Association. ISAI has organized this camp along with ISU-certified coach Mr. Richard Laidlaw to give exposure to the ice skating talent in India, enhance their skills and prepare them for overseas championships.

Renowned Australian coaches Richard Laidlaw and Giuseppe Triulcio conducted 10 days of intermediate to advanced level training for figure skaters aged between 6 and 18 years. While Richard Laidlaw is an International Skating Union Accredited Elite Coach-Level 6, Giuseppe Triulcio is a former Australian Champion singles skater and one of the few skaters in Australia to master all his triple jumps.

Speaking about the training camp, Mr. Ambitabh Sharma, President, the Ice Skating Association of India, said, “Training from international coaches has been a need of the hour for our athletes. We at the Ice Skating Association of India aim to give maximum exposure to young skaters by sending them for various domestic as well as international competitions, events, training, and developmental programs. The recently organized camp led by Australian coaches will help them polish their skills and represent India at international levels.” According to Mr. Karan Rai, Business Head, ISKATE by Roseate, “At ISKATE, it is our constant endeavour to create an international platform for ice skating in India and provide facilities and infrastructure so that the Indian athletes are well prepared for international championships. Every year we have training camps led by coaches from Russia, Australia, the USA, and Germany that enable the ice skaters to gain knowledge and expertise from accomplished international coaches. ISKATE being the only indoor ice skating rink in India gives athletes a platform to practise the sport all year round”. Mr. Jagraj Singh Sahney, General Secretary, of the Ice Skating Association of India, commented, “Our objective is to catch them young and train the skaters systematically without putting any extra pressure and strain. They should enjoy the sport and the unique blend of gymnastics, music, and the rhythm of ballet in it.”

During the camp, the figure skaters worked on their fundamentals like spin combinations, double jumps, step sequence, and choreography sequence under the guidance of expert international coaches. The skaters were also educated about evaluation – where and how they can score maximum points. The schedule was planned in such a manner that ice figure skaters first get trained for various elements and then get assessed for the same. It helps the skaters to know their strengths and areas of improvement, and they can accordingly work on it.