Fiinovation & HFCL Partner for Mobile Medical Units Project

Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd (Fiinovation) recently partnered with Himachal Futuristic Communications Pvt. Ltd (HFCL) for evaluation of HFCL’s Mobile Medical Units (MMU) projects running in Goa, Solan – Himachal Pradesh, Ghazipur – Uttar Pradesh and Sardarshahar – Rajasthan. The projects are categorically designed to reach out to the poor and to those who have limited or no access to basic healthcare facilities in the targeted areas. The MMUs consist of dedicated teams including, medical consultants, pharmacists, social workers and lab technicians. Medical consultations, medicines and diagnostics are provided free of cost under the project. Each MMU is equipped with an ENT & Eye diagnostic set, an ECG machine, minor surgical and dressing set. More than 1.5 lakh beneficiaries from the marginalized community have benefitted since the inception of the project.

As part of the alliance, Fiinovation has reviewed the status of the project based on accurate data collected from the ground to understand the positive aspects and to suggest counter mechanisms for mitigating the challenges if any facing the project. The partnership will also benefit in evaluating the design and planning structures of the project, status of on-ground implementation and assessment of the sustainability of the program. Increased access to mobile health units and qualified medical professionals has benefitted all, especially the elderly as it reduces the time sought to reach health facilities. Awareness campaigns designed around the importance of good hygiene practices have resulted in overall improvement of the health of the community members.

Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO of Fiinovation commented, “In order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of Good Health and Well-Being in India, it becomes imperative that the government, corporations, civil societies and other stakeholders work in cohesion and concentrate their efforts in providing access to affordable and adequate healthcare for all and HFCL has done excellent work in this area ”. He further commented that “access to primary healthcare is a basic human right and programmes and projects must be designed to reach areas where medical infrastructure and facilities are restricted”.