Fiinovation, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology India Pvt Ltd join hands to implement Phytoremediation project in Pune

Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), a renowned technical research and advisory agency in the CSR domain has joined hands with Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology India Pvt Ltd, a leading rock tool manufacturing company for the implementation of the latter’s CSR Project on Phytoremediation in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad region. The project is an extension of Sandvik’s resolution to cut down its carbon footprint by 2030.

Supporting the CSR intervention, Fiinovation will provide technical help and manage the on-ground implementation of the phytoremediation-based initiative through its implementation partner, Shri Datta Gramin Va Shahari Vidya Prasarak Mandal, an Akola-based NGO.

The organizations envisage remediating the air and water contamination by planting 25,000 saplings in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region. The aim is to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases while replenishing the green cover of the area.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO of Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) expressed, “We believe that affirmative actions can only have desirable results when the action taken is methodical and scientific in rationale. The intervention is an extension of our commitment to mitigating the wide-ranging human impact on the climate.”

Dr Vijay Wasudeo Mhaisne, Chairman, Shri Datta Gramin Va Shahari Vidya Prasarak Mandal while emphasising on the need of the project said, “The project designed by Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd is the need of the hour owing to the current decline in the air quality index and hazardous levels of air pollution.

The project has been meticulously designed to address the on-ground needs and also stands close to our motto ‘Clean City Green City’. Native species of plants will be used for the phytoremediation process and through it we aim to yield maximum impact in improving the climatic condition of the area. We’re thankful to Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology India Pvt Ltd and Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd for giving us the opportunity to implement the project.”

Phytoremediation is an eco-friendly method that uses plants and their associated microorganisms to remove, degrade, or isolate toxic substances from the environment. The trees planted will improve the soil condition by absorbing or degrading the heavy metal contaminants present in -the soil. It will also regulate the quality of the water table. Further, the trees planted will increase carbon sequestration that will create carbon sinks, thereby, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the air quality index of the area.