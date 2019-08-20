FIITJEE Ranked Number 1 Coaching Institute in India for Engineering Examination

FIITJEE ranked number 1 coaching institute for Engineering Entrance examinations in a recently conducted survey by India Today. India today in association with Marketing & Development Research Associates (MDRA) developed a ranking of such institutes preparing students for JEE for the first time in India based on the combined scores of the perpetual survey, objective data and experiential scores using ranking methodology evolved by experts in domains and with involvement of relevant stakeholders, researchers, statisticians, analysts and investigators.

In the engineering entrance exam coaching institute ranking, FIITJEE outperformed and showcased their excellence in all the parameters with an overall score of 941.8 out of 1000. Individual parameter scores of FIITJEE includes Intake Quality and Fees(96.9/97.5), faculty Quality (186.3/187.5), Learning Resources (104.4/105), Training Process (156.5/157.5),Outcome(201.3/202.5), Perceptual Score (745.4/750), Experiential Score (196.4/200) .

FIITJEE’s bridge to Success is built upon Truth, Transparency, Integrity & Ethics. In the journey of over 27 years, it has been relentlessly working towards helping students achieve Success in JEE Advanced, JEE Main and many other National and International Competitive/Scholastic exams. FIITJEE is like a Torch in the dark forest, wherein, it believes in handholding even those students who come from economically weaker section and guide them towards a brighter future. It not only helps them financially but also ensures success by providing world-class training.

The ranking methodology was developed in two phases namely desk review and Expert opinion where over 400 institutes offering classroom training programs to aspirants were well represented in the survey. The second phase namely Parameter selection ensured to establish a sound footing to the rankings through in-depth interviews with the experts and parents perspectives Ensuring a robust ranking procedure, MDRA incorporated data from all the relevant stakeholders, including current and former faculty members, current students and alumni at the various IITs, IIMs and medical colleges.

“It is no wonder that in every IIT and in every department, the TOP 10 Students are majorly FIITJEE Students. FIITJEE, being ranked as India’s Number 1 Coaching Institute for Engineering Entrance Examination in the First ever survey conducted by one of the widely acclaimed Magazines of the Country- India Today certainly gives us yet another reason for celebration. It is a result of our scrupulous mentoring and carefully crafted unique teaching methodology along with our student’s focus and sheer determination to succeed that has helped us reach where we stand today. Wishing for many more such achievements to come our way”, Said Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.

Notably, FIITJEE has successfully managed to produce the highest number of selections in JEE Advanced year on year consistently in quality and numbers. FIITJEE’s credentials are it’s commitment to students and results. This is what makes FIITJEE, indeed, one of the country’s best coaching institute for the preparation of Engineering Entrance Examination.

FIITJEE’s remarkable achievement in JEE Advanced 2019-

Students from All Programs dominate in every range of All India Ranks of JEE Advanced 2019 with 2 in top 3, 5 in top 15, 21 in top 50 & 38 in top 100 whereas 2 Zonal Topper, 9 State Topper & 21 City Topper