FIITJEE Shiven Tripathi became Noida city topper in JEE Main 2019

With the JEE Main 2019 results declared, India’s premier institute in engineering training, FIITJEE has a reason to rejoice and celebrate its students’ success.

The Top Performers in Top 5000 AIRs from FIITJEE Noida Centre include-

Shiven Tripathi (AIR-208), Yash Sahijwani (AIR-820), Vedansh Mittal (AIR-849), Ishaan Singhal (AIR-901), Garvit Agarwal(AIR-988), Divyansh Agarwal (AIR-1108), Rishabh Jain (AIR-1136), Mansi Uniyal (AIR-1261), Pallav Pandey(AIR-1577),Yash Kumar Jha (AIR-1938), Priyanshu Gupta (AIR-2267),Pranshu Kashyap (AIR-2314), Shambhav Tewari (AIR-2379), Akshat Sood (AIR-2555), Piyush Maheshwari(AIR-2559),Shriram T.G. (AIR-2660), Ansh Arora (AIR-3636), Dikshant Pratap Singh (AIR-4034), Arnav Singh (AIR-4147), Vishesh Anand (AIR-4965). There are 5 students in Top 1000 Ranks & 10 in Top 2000 Ranks are from FIITJEE Noida Centre.

With NTA’s decision to conduct JEE Main exams twice a year, many students have been benefitted with the results declared today. Aspirants getting the second chance to better their scores in JEE Main 2019, has also provided them with better ranking to qualify for the JEE Advanced 2019.

As per results compiled so far, 212* students of FIITJEE NOIDA Center have qualified for JEE Advanced 2019, to be held on 27th May 2019.

Over 212 FIITJEE NOIDA aspirants from general category who have cleared this milestone will now appear for the final round – JEE Advanced 2019, to compete for approximately 5,500 coveted IIT seats (general category).

Provided with the second chance in JEE Main (April session), I feel relieved and motivated to have scored well to clear JEE Main 2019. Having worked really hard towards this goal, I was confident of scoring well. My results are solely attributed to the stupendous coaching mechanism employed at FIITJEE that brings out the best out of every student. The expert faculty works diligently on our concepts and better understanding to make sure we know the complete inside out of what we study. However, I am not celebrating yet. I am retuning to my studies with renewed focus as I do not want to leave any stone unturned before the JEE Advanced,” said Shiven Tripathi, AIR 208, FIITJEE NOIDA Topper by marks.

“Decades of excellence by students of FIITJEE, time and again proves the superiority of the faculty. Time and again, the success achieved by students of FIITJEE demonstrates the unique time proven teaching methodologies of India’s most trusted and valued institute.

The final hurdle remains to be conquered; the students making it through the first-round results are understandably thrilled yet conscious. “says Mr. Ramesh Batlish, Centre Head, FIITJEE Noida.