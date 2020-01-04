FIITJEE Students Ace KVPY Exams (2019-20) Yet Again Setting New Benchmarks of Success

Displaying the supremacy of FIITJEE’s coaching tactics in Science and engineering streams, students of Noida Center have done remarkably well in the national Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY 2018 – 2019). 26 students from FIITJEE Noida center qualified the tough and prestigious scholarship exam. This is the highest number of selection from Noida City.

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), a scholarship program, started in 1999, is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to identify students with talent and aptitude for science research; help them realize their academic potential and encourage them to take up research careers in Science.

“We are thrilled by the success of our students who have scored well in yet another national level competition. At FIITJEE, we do not just specialize in training students for IITs and other competitive exams, but also make comprehensive effort in developing interest and aptitude in our students for studying Science. Our teaching mechanism and pedagogy help students develop sound conceptual knowledge and equip them with scientific temperament and right studying and succeeding techniques,” says Ramesh Batlish, Center Head, FIITJEE Noida Center.

“In India, unlike in the West and Europe, students pursuing research in Science are still very low in number. One reason for the same is absence of sufficient encouragement for students to pursue their passion that involves a long and difficult road. While KVPY is an important program that identifies such students and encourages them, many young students in India lack awareness about the same. We also need to educate more students about this program”, concluded Mr. Ramesh Batlish.

It’s a glorious moment for FIITJEE as its pupils are poised to earn abundant accolades through the KVPY scholarship. Since its inception in 1992, the institute has added many glories to its name. A visionary attitude, enhanced standards of brilliance and hard work are hallmarks which sets it apart from its competitors.