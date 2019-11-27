FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) – An Opportunity to Undergo the Transformation that you deserve!

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) is an opportunity for all students to know their current Position / Rank at National Level along with Rank Potential Index for JEE Advanced, JEE Main, KVPY, NTSE, NSEJS & Olympiads etc. It is the rightplatform for students of all levels to effectively plan and tread the road of their academic preparation & achieve their aspired goal.

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) will be held on 29th December 2019 in more than 180 cities across India. Students presently in class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI (going to class VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI & XII in 2020) are eligible to appear in FTRE 2019. The test will give them real-time experience of where they stand and what they need to work on to overcome their shortcomings.

FTRE will help students know their chances of success in securing a seat in the IITs & other prestigious engineering colleges and it will also help them in bridging the gap in their preparation for JEE/Other competitive examinations.

““Clearing JEE requires meticulous focused preparations with proper guidance and support. With practice they develop deep in-depth conceptual understanding and analytical abilities necessary to scale highly competitive examinations like JEE. FIITJEE thus helps in optimizing the progressive development of their personality traits, logical thinking, IQ, analytical abilities and examination temperament with in-depth understanding of the concepts” says Mr. R.L. Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group.

The last date to register for the exam is 28thDecember 2019. The registration process is simple and students can register for FTRE 2019 through online and offline modes.

Results will be declared from 11th January 2020 at 4 pm onwards and will be available at www.fiitee-ftre.com.For more information, please visit the nearest FIITJEE Centre or log on to www.fiitee-ftre.com