New Delhi, Dec 8 , 2022: Film screen density in India set to double in next 2 years, says filmmaker at Curtain Raiser of 15th Global Film Festival at PHD Chamber

New Delhi: The number of cinema screens in the country is set to go up from 9000-odd at present to nearly 20,000 in the next two years, this was shared at a curtain raiser press interaction organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Wednesday.

It was the curtain raiser of 15th Global Film Festival which started at the Marwah Studio in Noida on Thursday, 8th December. The event was organized by the Entertainment and AVGC Committee of PHD Chamber which is chaired by Mr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studio. He extolled the media and entertainment industry in India which is growing at the rate of 12% against the country’s GDP growth rate of 6.7%. He urged the policy makers to look sympathetically at the support that they needed in the form of tax incentives and other measures so that they could further boost the soft power of India.

Mr. Sakshi Mehra, Vice President, Film Federation of India and President Motion Pictures Association Delhi welcomed the recent announcement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about the proposed increase in screen density, terming it “very low” in India at present compared to other countries.

Mr. Ashok Tyagi, Hindi film maker and Director of 15th Global Film Festival, talked about the glorious history of Indian film industry in promoting national integration and spreading the message of Indian culture, history and art throughout the world. He urged society to give film makers the respect that they deserved and not treat them as people who are not conscious of their creative and cultural responsibility.

Mr Saurabh Sanyal spoke about the rising stature of AVGC sector in media and entertainment and shared the Chamber’s steps in promoting it as an industry vertical. Mr. Mike Berry, film maker from Universal Studios, USA stressed on the need to build the capacity of creative workforce by imparting training at the right level and with right financial support to training providers.

India’s Media & Entertainment industry is expected to grow up to $70billion by 2030 at 10-12% CAGR, led by OTT, gaming, animation, and VFX.