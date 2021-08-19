Film Star Pooja Hegde teases pTron’s new brand campaign #pTronEveryday

Mumbai – pTron, India’s fastest growing lifestyle digital accessories brand, launches its new brand campaign titled #pTronEveryday, starring India’s celebrated actress, Pooja Hegde. Following one of the brand’s biggest announcements of the year – the announcement of the Film Actress as their brand ambassador – pTron has unveiled its very first campaign with Pooja Hegde.

The brand’s newly launched campaign #pTronEveryday with the young and dynamic pan India star Pooja Hegde, showcases its wide range of new-age audio & lifestyle gadgets that are made for the millennials.

The young & the iconic pan-India star took to her social media to kick start her ambassador journey with the campaign #pTronEveryday with Pooja Hegde. The campaign film flaunts the actress’ exceptional visuals and refined style. With products that are thoughtfully crafted for the new-age Indian youth, Pooja’s modern girl boss energy resonates with the brand’s key messaging of confidence.

Commenting on the campaign, Pooja Hegde, shared “pTron stands for living life loud. With products that are affordable & accessible to all, yet futuristic and aesthetically modern, pTron has become a significant choice of new-age India and steadily becoming the country’s most favourite lifestyle digital accessories brand. I thoroughly enjoyed working with the team for the new campaign and look forward to this exciting journey with pTron to #BeLoudBeProud”.

“We are immensely excited at the chemistry between our brand and Pooja Hegde. The new campaign represents the spirit of the millennial generation, in being fearless and confident. Pooja perfectly embodies what the brand stands for”, said Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron. Ameen also thanked M5 Entertainment for being instrumental in getting Pooja Hegde as a fabfit endorser for pTron.

pTron’s new range of digital accessories promise quality combined with affordability. The brand’s mantra is to make “Technology accessible to all”.