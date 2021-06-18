Final Entry Deadline Extended in The 18th International Business Awards®

Fairfax, VA – June 17, 2021: By popular demand the final entry deadline of The 2021 (18th Annual) International Business Awards® has been extended through Friday, July 16, it was announced today by the Stevie® Awards, the organizers. The original final entry deadline was June 16.

The International Business Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards competition. In 2020 the competition attracted more than 3,800 nominations from organizations in more than 60 nations.

All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – may submit nominations to The International Business Awards. Entry details are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

“We determined it would be helpful to IBA entrants to provide more time to prepare and submit nominations. Organizations now have an extra month to submit their entries,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. “No additional late fees will be charged for nominations submitted through the extended deadline, and late entries will not be penalized in any way in the judging process.”

Juries featuring more than 150 executives will determine the 2021 Stevie Award winners. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award honorees will be announced on August 16. Conditions permitting, The International Business Awards gala ceremony will be held on October 23 in Paris, France.

The International Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

Management Awards

Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

Company of the Year Awards

Customer Service Awards

Human Resources Awards

Information Technology Awards

Marketing Awards

New Product Awards

Public Relations Awards

Web Site Awards, Smartphone and Tablet App, and other media awards

There are many new and revised features of The International Business Awards for 2021:

Seven new marketing campaign/program categories, four new communications/public relations categories, three new website categories, and 13 new product and service categories.

Nominations that won Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Awards in The 2020 International Business Awards® may be nominated again in the 2021 IBAs, as long as they are submitted to categories different from those in which they won in 2020.