Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Key Highlights

Business Performance in Key Parameters (as on 31.03.2022)

 Global Business increased by 4.64 % on YoY basis to ₹1931322 Crore as at the end of March’22

as against ₹1845739 Crore in March’21.

 Global Deposits grew by 3.61% on YoY basis to ₹1146218 Crore as at the end of March’22 as

against ₹1106332 Crore in March’21.

 Global Advances grew by 6.18 % on YoY basis to ₹785104 Crore as at the end of March’22 as

against ₹739407 Crore in March’21.

 In Retail Segment,

o Housing loan increased by 3.6 % on YoY basis to ₹73805 Crore.

o Vehicle loan increased by 23.4 % on YoY basis to ₹12615 Crore.

o Personal loan grew by 14.1 % on YoY basis to ₹12193 Crore.

Priority Sector

 Priority Sector Advances stood at ₹283712 Crore, exceeding the National Goal of 40 % and was at 42.42 % of ANBC as at the end of March’22.

 Agriculture advances stood at ₹122708 Crore, exceeding the National Goal of 18 % and was at 18.35 % of ANBC as at the end of March’22.

 Credit to Small and Marginal farmers stood at ₹65979 Crore in March’22. National Goal achievement is 9.87 % of ANBC, exceeding the target of 9 %.

 Credit to Weaker Sections stood at ₹90002 Crore in March’22. National Goal achievement is 13.46 % of ANBC, exceeding the target of 11 %.

 Credit to Micro Enterprises stood at ₹53963 Crore as on March’22. The Bank has achieved National Goal at 8.07 % of ANBC as against the target of 7.5 %.

Profitability

 Total Income of the Bank for FY’22 was at ₹87200 Crore.

 Operating Income of the Bank for FY’22 was at ₹41014 Crore.

 Total Interest Income of the Bank for FY’22 was at ₹74880 Crore.

 Net Interest income grew by 5% in Q4FY22 to ₹7304 Crore from ₹6957 Crore.

 Total Expenditure of the Bank for FY’22 declined by 6 % to ₹66438 Crore.

 Operating Expenses declined by 11% for Q4FY’22.

 Total interest Paid registered decline of 4 % on QoQ basis to ₹11341 Crore in Q4 FY’22 from ₹11852 Crore in Q4 FY’21.

Efficiency Ratio

Cost to income ratio for Q4 FY’22 improved by 690 bps to 46.02 % in Q4FY’22 from 52.92 % in Q4FY’21.

 Global Cost of Deposits improved to 3.90 % in Q4 FY’22 from 4.22 % in Q4 FY’21.

 Return on Assets improved to 0.26 % in FY’22 from 0.15 % in FY’21.

 Yield on Advances at 6.64 % in Q4 FY’22. Yield on Investment at 6.41 % in Q4 FY’22.

 Business per employee improved to ₹1941 lacs in March’22 from ₹1885 lacs in March’21.

Financial Inclusion

Asset Quality

 Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) stood at ₹92448 Crore as on March’22 as against ₹104423 Crore as on March’21 declined by 11.47 %

 Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) stood at ₹34909 Crore as on March’22 as against ₹38576 Crore in as on March’21 declined by 9.51 %.

Capital Adequacy

 CRAR improved to 14.50 % in March’22 from 14.32 % as at March’21. Tier-I is 11.73 % (CET-1 was at 10.56 %, AT1 was at 1.17 %) and Tier-II CRAR is 2.77 % as at March’22.

Digitalization

 Internet Banking Services (IBS) users increased to 340.29 Lakhs as at March’22.

 Mobile Banking Services (MBS) users increased 69 % YoY to 337.73 Lakhs as at March’22 from 199.76 Lakhs in March’21.

 Number of Debit Card issued is 7.61 Crore as on March’22 with 71.33 % Debit Card penetration of eligible base.

 UPI transactions increased by 81% to 200 Crore as at March’22

 Amount mobilized under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana stood as below:

New Initiatives – FY 21-22

PNB 360 – a comprehensive dashboard to monitor business performance

 Collection of Loan EMI through BBPS – repaying loan EMI through Bharat Bill Pay System

 Trade Finance Redefined Portal – facilitates customers to initiate forex trade transaction online

 Digitalization of Recovery Process for optimization of TAT

 ASBA on PNB ONE – facilitate investors for subscribing to IPO 24*7

 Insta Personal Loan to Pensioners

 Card-less Cash Withdrawal – allows cash withdrawal facility from PNB ATMs without debit card PNB Virtual Debit Card – eliminates need of carrying physical Debit Card.

 PNB ECOLENS – a monthly bulletin covering economic and banking indicators

Awards & Accolades

Most Significant Lender Supporting SC Entrepreneurs’ by Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

 Best MSME Bank (PSU) in 8th MSME Excellence Awards for FY’21 by ASSOCHAM.

 Best Data Quality Improvement Award on Commercial Bureau for FY’21 amongst Public sector Banks by TransUnion CIBIL.

 Jointly with M/s Infosys won the “Global Banking & Finance Awards 2021” in the category “Initiative Core Amalgamation” for FY’21 by Global Finance Review Company.

 Secured 1st position amongst peer banks under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) campaign launched by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

 Award of Excellence in Campaign APY Leadership Capital launched by PFRDA during 3rd January to 17 February 2022.